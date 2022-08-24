Haas has contacted Daniel Ricciardo about replacing Mick Schumacher for 2023 following $12 Million contract dispute

Daniel Ricciardo’s future in Formula 1 is still a mystery, but Haas has contacted the Australian driver for a potential seat.

Since joining the Woking-based team, Ricciardo has frequently been outperformed by his younger teammate Lando Norris.

While Ricciardo is ranked 12th in the drivers’ standings with 19 points after 13 races. His teammate, who finished on the podium at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix in April, sits seventh with 76 points currently.

Ricciardo’s poor performance on the track has ultimately come back to haunt him. With reports suggesting that he will be replaced at McLaren by his young compatriot Oscar Piastri.

Throughout the summer break, there were many rumours about if and when Ricciardo may be forced out of the team.

According to reports, McLaren is looking to clear the seat for his fellow countryman, Oscar Piastri. While Alpine lost two-time world champion, Fernando Alonso, to Aston Martin as Sebastian Vettel’s replacement.

After that shocking decision, Alpine, formerly known as Renault, offered Piastri a race seat for 2023. However, the Australian publicly snubbed the team that sponsored a large portion of his incredibly successful junior career stating that he will not be driving for them next year.

I understand that, without my agreement, Alpine F1 have put out a press release late this afternoon that I am driving for them next year. This is wrong and I have not signed a contract with Alpine for 2023. I will not be driving for Alpine next year. — Oscar Piastri (@OscarPiastri) August 2, 2022

Considering that Ricciardo has a contract that runs until 2023 and has publicly declared that he has no intention of leaving the team. Both McLaren and Alpine are now in an awkward situation.

Ricciardo might decide to negotiate a buyout with McLaren. In this case, leaving the team may be in his best interests. While the former F3 and F2 champion will very probably be pursued by other teams if Piastri doesn’t end up with McLaren or Alpine. However, Ricciardo still has suitors of his own.

Daniel Ricciardo to Haas F1 for 2023?

The eight-time grand Prix champion is reportedly looking for a staggering eight-figure payout to terminate his contract with McLaren; which expires at the end of the 2023 season.

Although, Ricciardo’s next step appears to be a return to Alpine, formerly known as Renault. However, reports now suggest that he might end up somewhere else on the F1 paddock in 2023.

According to ESPN, the Haas team principal, Guenther Steiner, who is known for his antics in the Netflix documentary series Drive to Survive, contacted Daniel Ricciardo ahead of the Hungarian Grand Prix.

While Danish driver Kevin Magnussen is on a multi-year deal with Haas. Mick Schumacher’s current contract with the team expires at the end of 2022.

Ricciardo is currently paid $14.3 million by McLaren this season making him the fifth-highest earner on the grid. Schumacher is paid less than $1 million this season. However, Haas may not be able to accommodate Ricciardo’s staggering salary.

Former F1 driver Ralf Schumacher admitted he “can’t imagine” that Daniel Ricciardo will ever compete again after his ugly contract dispute with McLaren.

Meanwhile for the American team, former Alfa Romeo driver. Antonio Giovinazzi will be getting his first taste of the new generation of cars at the Italian and U.S. Grands Prix.

Haas may consider making a play for him. Giovinazzi will take the position of Magnussen and Schumacher, respectively at the opening session of both the events.

