Having Caught Charles Barkley’s Lie on Live TV, Shaquille O’Neal and Kenny Smith ‘Ganged Up’ on 11x All-Star: “Don’t Think I’ve Ever Gotten Beat by 31 Points in a Playoff Game!”

In the realm of sports, camaraderie and banter are as much a part of the game as the competition itself. This dynamic is brilliantly exemplified by the iconic Inside the NBA crew, a quartet of basketball legends who have seamlessly transitioned from the hardwood to the studio, bringing their unparalleled insight and camaraderie to the forefront. The recent episode saw Charles Barkley at the center of a lighthearted storm after boldly declaring that he had never been on the losing end of a 31-point deficit in a playoff game. However, as is customary on the sets of the legendary show, his colleagues Shaquille O’Neal and Kenny Smith quickly set out to fact-check and playfully roast him, uncovering the truth in their entertaining exchange.

Inside the NBA, affectionately known as the “EJ, Shaq, Kenny, and Chuck Show,” is more than just a pregame, halftime, and postgame analysis show. It’s a platform where basketball icons gather to provide insights, but more importantly, to showcase the camaraderie built over the years and a sense of humor like none other. This quartet is a testament to how a chaotic, dysfunctional family can come together to create unforgettable moments of banter and reflection.

Charles Barkley’s Playoff Boast Meets Reality

Charles Barkley’s bold claim of never experiencing a 31-point loss in the playoffs raised eyebrows among the crew. However, upon uncovering the statistical truth, Shaquille O’Neal and Kenny Smith seized the moment to give Chuck a taste of his own medicine. Their playful ribbing was quick and merciless.

Their meticulous digging unveiled a fascinating nugget of history: the 1995 Eastern Conference Finals Game 1 between the Houston Rockets and Barkley’s Phoenix Suns, in which the Suns were handed a resounding 32-point defeat. Kenny scored 12 points and garnered six assists on a night where Chuck was 0-10. Shaq took his opportunity to roast his fellow big man for what might be one of his worst outings, throwing in Cancun references, which has become synonymous with players packing it up or having horrible games when it mattered the most.

This revelation served as a perfect backdrop for the trio’s camaraderie and their ability to deftly transform an oversight into a moment of collective laughter. The incident underscored the natural chemistry that has developed among these former adversaries.

Here’s Barkley’s quote from the incident as EJ, Kenny and Shaq all took their turns to jump in,

Chuck: “I’ve played on some good teams and on some bad teams but I’ve never been beaten by 31 points in the playoffs” Shaq: “0-10.” Kenny: “You don’t remember” EJ: “It was worse than 31” Shaq: “0-10, pack it in. Let’s go to Cancun”

While Barkley’s bold claim turned out to be a classic case of misremembering, it showcased the genuine camaraderie that defines the Inside the NBA crew. Additionally, Shaq and Kenny’s gleeful takedown and the subsequent laughter were emblematic of the crew’s chemistry, turning a simple statistical correction into a memorable on-air moment.

Beyond the Roasts

Behind the humorous roasts lies deep-seated respect among the Inside the NBA team. Charles Barkley and his colleagues have formed a bond over their shared passion for the game and their unique experiences on and off the court. Their friendly jabs and taunts are a testament to the camaraderie that basketball fosters, even at the highest level.

The Inside the NBA crew’s dynamic is not just a result of shared basketball experiences; it’s a reflection of a genuine friendship that has been cultivated over years. While their competitive spirits may have clashed on the court in their playing days, the Inside the NBA analysts have evolved into a supportive community, celebrating each other’s achievements while enjoying the camaraderie that only comes from a shared love of basketball.

Inside the NBA’s endearing camaraderie is a refreshing reminder that even among basketball legends, the love of the game and a good laugh unite players from different eras. Additionally, Charles Barkley’s momentary lapse in memory turned into a jovial exchange, is a testament to the authenticity of the interactions within the Inside the NBA crew.