“I’d rather be the most dominant than the best ever!”: Lakers’ legend Shaquille O’Neal has a very interesting take on his position in the GOAT debate

Hall-of-Famer Shaquille O’Neal talks about his position in the GOAT debate, says he didn’t want to be part of that category

Shaquille O’Neal is widely recognized as one of the all-time greats of the NBA. He not only is a 4x NBA Champion but also was one of the most feared players in the league.

The former 1992 number 1 pick has etched his name in the record books for his legendary career. He was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2016. Later, Shaq was inducted into the FIBA Hall of Fame in 2o17.

Shaq has won three titles with the Los Angeles Lakers and one with the Miami Heat. He is acknowledged as one of the most dominant forces in the game, if not the most dominant.

The mammoth center was unstoppable during his prime making players question if he could even be guarded.

Shaq led the Lakers to a three-peat and was named Finals MVP on all three occasions, cementing his legacy among the greats of the game. O’Neal became the only other player to achieve this feat other than Michael Jordan.

Shaquille O’Neal wants to be known as the most dominant and not the best ever: says too many names in that debate

Shaq once sat down with GQ for an interview. There they talked about his dominance and brute strength. He was asked who is the “most dominant” player ever. Shaq responded that he is only comparable to the legendary Wilt Chamberlain.

He believes there are too many people vying for the title of the Greatest player of all time, citing Kobe Bryant, LeBron James, and Michael Jordan as examples. On the other hand, there aren’t many players who can compare themselves to Shaq when it comes to on-court dominance. Shaq believes he wouldn’t engage in the GOAT debate. However, the category of ‘most dominant’ belongs to only him or Wilt Chamberlain.

Shaq’s strength and power have been demonstrated on the court numerous times. A few broken backboards are the true testament to his brute strength and dominance in the paint.

Irrespective of where Shaq would like to be classified, it is widely agreed that he is one of the greatest ever as well as being the most dominant player in the game.