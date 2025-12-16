Victor Wembanyama Clarifies His Supposed Dig At Thunder Playing Unethical Basketball

The San Antonio Spurs upset the Oklahoma City Thunder in the semifinals of the NBA Cup last week, and Victor Wembanyama followed it up with a standout interview that appeared to throw shade at the way the defending champions play basketball. It stirred controversy and also drew praise from a section of the fanbase. But what exactly did Wembanyama mean to say?

Wembanyama, after scoring 22 points in 21 minutes in his return from injury, said, “I’m just glad to be part of something that’s growing to be so beautiful. Pure and ethical basketball.”

The Thunder are notorious for playing a style that involves intentionally drawing fouls. Their players, and reigning MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander in particular, are very effective at it. But it does not always make for good viewing. Naturally, Wembanyama’s statement was seen as bold.

However, Wembanyama did not necessarily disrespect the Thunder organization. In a press conference held today, he broke down what he meant and explained that it was more about how the game is portrayed in general rather than specifically targeting Oklahoma City’s style of play.

“In modern basketball, we see a lot of brands of basketball that don’t offer much variety in dangers they propose to the opponents,” the 21-year-old French superstar began.

“Lots of isolation ball and, sometimes, kind of forced basketball. We try to propose a brand of basketball that can be described as more old school sometimes; the Spurs way as well. So it’s tactically more correct basketball, in my opinion.”

Victor Wembanyama explains why he said he wants to play “ethical” basketball after beating the Thunder: “In modern basketball, we see a lot of brands of basketball that don’t offer much variety in dangers they propose to the opponents. Lots of isolation ball and, sometimes, kind… pic.twitter.com/wKdm85UVnu — Jared Weiss (@JaredWeissNBA) December 15, 2025

Wembanyama’s explanation did not come off as disrespectful, but it did feel intentional. He made it clear that the Spurs want to win through movement, reads, and trust, not by hunting whistles. That mindset showed late in the game, when San Antonio executed cleanly instead of forcing shots. It was a young team playing with a patience reminiscent of the old Popovich-era Spurs led by Tony Parker and Tim Duncan.

For OKC, the loss may sting, but it changes very little in the bigger picture. They are still 24-2, the team to beat in the West, and have earned every bit of that reputation. Nights like this serve as reminders that even elite teams can be challenged when the game slows down. The NBA Cup just happened to magnify it. If anything, they will enjoy a day off.

This game felt bigger than a single result. It was a glimpse of two different philosophies colliding on a big stage. The Thunder remain dominant, but the Spurs announced they are coming with purpose. And with Wemby leading the way, that message was loud and clear.

The bigger question is how the Spurs will follow up their shocker against the Knicks in the Cup Final tomorrow? New York has somehow improved its roster from a year ago under head coach Mike Brown. One thing is certain: this NBA Cup will be one to remember. It will either be Wemby’s first accolade as the face of San Antonio, or New York giving the Big Apple something to cheer about for the first time in decades.