Shannon Sharpe Takes a Shot at Ja Morant While OKC Dominate Grizzlies

Ja Morant may not be as fine in the West as he once thought. The Oklahoma City Thunder became the first team in the NBA playoffs to advance to the second round following their sweep of the Memphis Grizzlies. NBA analyst Shannon Sharpe shared his disappointment toward the Grizzlies for losing embarrassingly. Specifically, he took a shot at Grizzlies star Ja Morant.

Memphis hasn’t lived up to expectations throughout the past couple of seasons. Last season, the Grizzlies missed the postseason entirely due to Morant’s suspension, combined with his season-ending injury. This year, they barely snuck into the playoffs through the Play-In Tournament.

Since Morant’s comments about his opinion regarding the Western Conference, the scene has changed. Memphis has become a much worse team, while many others have become better. As a result, they are heading toward undesirable territory.

Following their elimination from the postseason, Sharpe took to his Nightcap podcast to share his reaction. In his comments regarding the series, he spoke on Morant’s previous comments.

“A couple of years ago, Ja Morant said, ‘I’m fine in the West,’” Sharpe said. “Zero playoff series wins, one head coach fired, and two suspensions.”

Memphis didn’t even get a single win against the Thunder in their first-round series. They have lacked success since Morant’s premature comments. The organization has experienced more turmoil than prosperity, which leaves a lot of onus on Morant, along with Jaren Jackson Jr. and Desmond Bane.

Considering the Grizzlies’ stagnancy, serious questions remain regarding their future. There could potentially be a massive roster overhaul involving Morant.

Anything is on the table for the Grizzlies

Rumors have begun to spread hinting at Memphis’ next steps to buff their roster. They are going to enter a tough financial position as Jackson Jr. becomes eligible for a massive three-year $106 million. He would eat up a chunk of their salary cap and restrict their freedom to add talent. One player they could move to get better is Morant.

Ja Morant has been the Grizzlies’ best player for the past few seasons. However, due to his unavailability, Jackson Jr. has emerged as the team’s go-to scorer. The front office may potentially look to part ways with the electric point guard simply due to the constant off-court problems.

Memphis still has the offseason to potentially salvage any potential left of this core. Regardless, there is a good possibility that this is the last time that this Grizzlies core will play together.