“Been Drinking... for 45 Years”: Dr. Andrew Huberman Announces New Venture on ‘Healthiest Source of Caffeine’ -Yerba Mate

Caffeine has often played a crucial role in the lives of those who either want to stay on top of fitness or just need some boost to plow through the day. Neuroscientist Dr. Andrew Huberman has often raved about the stimulant’s benefits for health and fitness. But now, instead of a cup of coffee, the Stanford professor has a new medium to deliver caffeine to the masses.

Yerba Mate is a plant species that natives use to make a drink rich in caffeine and antioxidants. Popular in South America, the drink acts as a healthy substitute for coffee. And Dr. Huberman is here to rally for the cause. In a recent post, he announced his partnership with Mateina, a company that cultivates and sells products made from the plant.

Traditionally, yerba mate is consumed by steeping the leaves of the plant in hot or cold water. Depending on the temperature of the infusion, the brew goes by mate if hot and tereré if cold. Dr. Huberman, however, has a new twist on the drink. He developed a zero-sugar cold-brew canned version.

“I have been drinking Yerba Mate for 45 years, so I’m delighted to be a partial owner of @yerbamateina…”

Posting an adorable photo of a younger him sipping on a traditional yerba mate container, the neuroscientist was quite pleased with his new venture. He noted how his current consumption rakes up to three in the mornings. However, he posted a follow-up caution about age limits surrounding mate, given how people could get the wrong idea from his picture.

“I started consuming caffeine in the form of Yerba Mate when I was three years old…I’m half Argentine. I don’t recommend children younger than 12 consume caffeine.”

Calling it the ‘healthiest and best source of caffeine,’ the neuroscientist may have made a bold claim. But since he considered himself to be the testimony to the benefits of the plant and the brewed drink, Dr. Huberman is confident that yerba mate could bring about a change.

Caffeine is an essential energy booster for those aiming for a healthier lifestyle. Small amounts of caffeine have proven to benefit the body and brain. But when is the best time to consume caffeine? Dr. Huberman once elaborated on it.

Dr. Andrew Huberman reveals his perfect window for caffeine consumption

While one can enjoy caffeine throughout the day, a simple trick could make the consumption more efficient. It could help keep one’s energy levels consistent for a long time if consumed at an optimal time. While describing his ideal morning routine once, Dr. Huberman mentioned that the best time to drink caffeine is 90 minutes after waking up.

Instead of reaching out for a cup of coffee immediately upon waking up, the neuroscientist suggested waiting for some time. 90 minutes gave the body a window to get some sunlight and get ready for some workout. The caffeine then kicks in and supposedly keeps you energized through the afternoon slump. And now, with Dr. Huberman’s newest venture, one can do so without worrying about any negative effects.