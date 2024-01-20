Dr. Andrew Huberman Revealed His Morning Routine for a Productivity Boost

In the health and fitness domain, Dr. Andrew Huberman has proven his prowess by helping millions across the world with his workout plans and tips. The neuroscientist has often spoken about various activities that benefit the body.

In a resurfaced video, the Stanford professor lists his morning routine, starting early at dawn and following up till noon. He also mentions certain practices and habits that help enhance his health.

For starters, Huberman begins his day by waking up at around 6:00 AM and noting down the time in a journal. He then goes for a walk to get some sunlight exposure. A good 10-15 minute walk helps him remain energized for the day.

Once he’s sufficiently freshened up, Huberman makes sure that his daily cup of coffee comes in at least 90 minutes after waking up. This is an efficient way to avoid a crash in the afternoon, and the neuroscientist has often spoken about this technique. Until then, the only beverage he consumes is a glass of water.

“I also put a little bit of sea salt in the water, and I also drink my athletic greens.”

This routine helps him to fast until 11:00 AM to noon. Since he actively practiced intermittent fasting, a big gap between meals helped the neuroscientist maintain his health. While he doesn’t always recommend this technique to everyone, he does believe that intermittent fasting carries its benefits.

Huberman then goes on to work for a 90-minute sprint. This sprint involves working without using the phone, which is preferably kept out of the room. It helps him stay focused and finish most of his tasks in that period.

“You’d be amazed how much you can get done in 90 minutes if you’re focused.”

He then ends his morning routine with an intense workout session. Huberman once also revealed how he scheduled his week’s worth of exercises by efficiently distributing it based on body groups.

Andrew Huberman revealed the secret workout routine to his great physique

The neuroscientist had distributed his training routine throughout the week in such a way that he worked upon each body part twice. His workout consisted of a wide variety of activities ranging from hikes to resistance training.

Huberman took Tuesdays off and focused on his legs, torso, smaller parts such as biceps, and cardio for the rest of the days. While it seems set in stone, he claimed that his routine was forgiving enough for him to slide activities around through the week. Truly setting an example of how efficient training can come with logical backing, Huberman does a great job scientifically backing good practices.