“Could Change the Future of Humanity”: Bryan Johnson Reveals Going Through an ‘Extreme Medical Procedure’ to Live Longer

So far, Bryan Johnson has spent thousands of dollars trying to find his own version of the Fountain of Youth. Having sold his company, Braintree Venmo, he embarked upon a journey to achieve longevity and reverse age with the help of better diet plans, exercise, and practices. However, he may have taken things a notch higher during a recent excursion.

A few months ago, Johnson visited Honduras for a particular reason – to meet at a place offering groundbreaking research and therapy on longevity. Minicircle, situated in the heart of the province Prospera, researches gene therapy and its role in increasing lifespan. It turns out that their goals perfectly aligned with Johnson’s, and together, they were ready to take a new step.

“I’m travelling to a remote island for an extreme medical procedure that could change the future of humanity.”

Founders Mac Davis and Walter Patterson spoke to the audience about their product and how they came about testing gene therapy as a means to reverse age. A prototype product was supposed to be injected into Johnson’s body in the form of normal-seeming shots.

Just like any other experimental drug, this therapy holds its own set of risks and uncertainties that might negatively impact one’s physiology. The startup is situated in Honduras since the entire trial is not FDA-approved in America yet.

“Until now, my team and I have avoided gene therapy because it seemed too risky. If the therapy caused, say cancer, in my body, there’d be nothing I could do to reverse the process.”

However, Johnson eventually agreed to be the experimental subject for Minicircle primarily because of their unique technology. The procedure has its own ‘kill-switch’ mechanism that enables the complete stoppage of the gene therapy’s effects in case he notices any discrepancies.

Johnson went in, got his shots administered, and reportedly didn’t feel much of the side effects instantly. He was now officially a ‘Genetically Enhanced Human’, and the doctors wished him good luck as he looked through all the different approaches to his goal.

Bryan Johnson popularizes his Blueprint protocol for the common person

For those who wished to delve into longevity, especially through means of consumption, but did not have a lot to spend or experiment with, Johnson offered a solution. He made his Blueprint ‘Basics’, a meal plan consisting of organic foods, ingredients, and elements that could help people achieve their goals.

Split into various tiers of affordability, Johnson’s Blueprint Stack consists of extra virgin olive oil, supplements, and a lot more, depending on the plan. Each option was designed to replace that many calories from one’s daily diet, thus opening the windows for better health and fitness.