“Not Everybody Gets the Same Dose”: Dr. Andrew Huberman Warns of Potential Fluoride Hazards From Tap Water

One of the most common associations of fluoride is with dental care. And while it is quite beneficial for oral health, too much of anything could be harmful. Neuroscientist Dr. Andrew Huberman recently laid out the pros and cons of the element in a detailed video.

In his recent AMA segment, the Stanford professor analyzed the purpose of fluoride and its presence in tap water. Across America, significant quantities of the element are present in drinkable water—a subject that the masses have often scrutinized. Some, like the state of California, are against adding fluoride to their regular water. While others, like the state of Buffalo, are complaining about its absence.

Whether or not its existence occurs in high quantities, what Dr. Huberman wanted to focus on is the reason for its presence in tap water. He noted that because of fluoride’s immense benefits for oral health, governments around the country decided to add some amount of it to the tap water. This move was a cost-effective way to reach the masses.

However, the neuroscientist issued a warning. While the benefits are undeniable, under certain conditions, where fluoride could exceed in quantity, it could be harmful to the consumer. High or even low quantities of fluoride could cause disruptions to the thyroid hormone.

“I don’t want people to think, oh, fluoride destroys your thyroid hormone. It’s the dose that makes the poison. It depends on how much.”

Apart from this, Dr. Huberman also mentioned the element’s link to neurotoxicity, depending on the dosage. While it’s subjective depending on the quantity of fluoride in the water and the study is mostly hypothesized, the warning stayed.

“This is why drug dosages are most typically calculated as a function of pounds or kilograms of body weight. Not everybody gets the same dose of every drug.”

Given all the pros and cons of fluoride, one could safely conclude that the element is mostly safe to consume as long as the quantity is in moderation. However, the task itself is tough since that would then depend on an individual’s weight, size, quantity consumed, and so on.

Dr. Huberman suggested utilizing resources that analyze tap water and its elements. This act would help individuals stay aware of the contents of their drinking water and act accordingly. Consequently, he also recommended getting water filters to remove fluoride if one wasn’t comfortable with their presence.

So what does fluoride offer? Dr. Andrew Huberman answers

The element might sound scary, but truthfully, fluoride carries many benefits. From what the neuroscientist revealed, cavities form when demineralization occurs. This phenomenon is a constant process that requires the bonds between the minerals of the teeth to reinforce themselves.

Fluoride’s chemical structure enables it to break down and insert itself between these bonds. This quality is extremely beneficial to prevent the formation of cavities or rot. Therefore, this element is crucial to oral health.