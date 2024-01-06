“Before You Know It, I’m Crazy”: Andrew Huberman and David Goggins Unveil the Secret to Conquering the Voices of Doubt for Strong Mental Health

Getting through a tough situation requires a push beyond motivation. Ex-Navy SEAL and endurance athlete David Goggins knows all too well what it takes to rise from the ashes of the past. Having weighed around 300 pounds at one point, the motivational speaker now helps others through some tough love. And recently, neuroscientist Dr. Andrew Huberman joined hands with him on this.

Advertisement

In his recent podcast, Dr. Huberman sat down with Goggins to discuss the fallacies of the mind. How does one tackle self-doubt and find the will to push through? The endurance athlete, known for his tough teachings, spoke about how he conquered doubts about himself while he set out to lose more than 100 pounds.

Before becoming an endurance athlete and a motivational speaker, Goggins, at one point in his life, weighed around 300 lbs. But instead of silencing the voice in his head that wanted him to snap out of it, he pushed himself harder. In a passionate monologue, he admitted how his decade-old journey came to fruition.

Advertisement

“20-30 years ago, I had this…pipe dream. And ever since then, every voice was like, you’re a f****ng nut.”

Throughout his talk on this topic, he highlighted how people only succeed if they listen to themselves over others. The moment they learn to tune out the voices on the outside and tune in to their inner voice, they can achieve something beyond their goals.

“That’s what people don’t do enough of. They don’t listen to their journey. They listen to everybody else’s s**t. Before you know it, I’m crazy. But if I’m so f****ng crazy, why am I so successful?”

Goggins admitted that sometimes he could sound harsh, and people don’t prefer that. But reminiscing about his weight loss journey, the athlete responded that sometimes a firm demeanor does the trick better than a softer approach.

Advertisement

This landed Goggins one of his biggest weight loss journey’s positive results. It wasn’t a day’s work for certain, but his unique attitude and approach towards the goal got him there.

David Goggins tells Dr. Andrew Huberman the secret to losing weight

The ex-Navy SEAL lost 100 pounds in about three months, keeping up his workout and diet. Without any sugarcoating, Goggins came clean about it. It took him much discomfort and change to get through something of that scale.

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/reel/C1UpyUwLbXU/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

Unfortunately, big changes can’t be achieved through hacks. Goggins very clearly stated that as long as one had a spark of willpower in them, they could be unstoppable. The athlete’s zeal towards life and his perception of hurdles are what inspire many to transform into their best selves.