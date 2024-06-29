Dr. Andrew Huberman and Dr. Gabrielle Lyon Unveil the Efficacy of Resistance Training and Protein Intake in Seniors

Protein intake in a diet plan to help enrich the health and physique has been a prime-time conversation starter for several fitness enthusiasts. Studies have shown how the stipulated amount of 1.6gm protein per kilogram of body weight is not enough for seniors who aim to strengthen their muscles. That’s why Dr. Andrew Huberman and Dr. Gabrielle Lyon teamed up to discuss the requirements specifically for elders.

Quoting the example of his mother, Dr. Huberman revealed how she’d been maintaining an average lean body mass and working towards strengthening herself. However, there were things to keep in mind when it came to dietary needs, particularly protein consumption.

Ideally, protein synthesis occurs through four mediums – resistance training, energy, hormones such as insulin, and leucine. According to Dr. Lyon, younger adults synthesize protein mostly with the help of anabolic hormones. However, seniors do it through leucine and resistance training.

Generally, it is understood that growth hormones that would otherwise facilitate protein synthesis in youngsters don’t work in seniors. Therefore, to ensure appropriate synthesis, older adults are required to have more protein than the standard amount.

“When an individual like your mom, who’s now stopped growing, the body becomes much more reliant on leucine and resistance training. Because the main pathway that these things go towards is something called mTOR…”

To ensure efficient working of the overall body, Dr. Lyon emphasized the importance of reinforcing the skeletal muscles, especially with age. Failure to do so might result in fat infiltration, changes in mitochondrial functioning, and several other unwanted workings.

“What she should do is do some kind of resistance training and then add in some kind of dietary protein.”

Therefore, dietary protein is one of the important levers of good health in both the young and old.

At the same time, Dr. Huberman has also talked about another primary lever for health, particularly pertaining to something he often discusses.

Dr. Andrew Huberman reveals an everyday essential as a primary lever of health

Apart from good dietary practices and various forms of exercise, there is one more thing that made it to the list of Dr. Huberman’s health essentials. According to the doctor, morning sunlight is one of the most important levers of health due to its incredible benefits.

To begin with, it sets the individual’s circadian rhythm in place that kickstarts the body’s natural clock. Moreover, daily exposure to the sun under controlled amounts could balance cortisol levels and other hormones ensuring one sleeps and wakes up fresh and strong.