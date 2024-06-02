Dr. Andrew Huberman Unveils an Everyday Essential as ‘The Primary Lever for Health’

Various practices and lifestyle changes could bring significant differences in one’s physical and mental well-being. And if one were to ask neuroscientist Dr. Andrew Huberman the secret to improved health, he would always swear by appropriate sunlight exposure.

In a recent post titled ‘Viewing morning sunlight as a primary lever for health’, he explained the science behind the phenomenon, focusing on circadian biology. The body’s natural clock is heavily dependent on the sun’s movement, and daily exposure done properly could bring immense benefits.

To begin with, Dr. Huberman described the superiority of the circadian rhythm over other systems in the body. It often holds the reign over one’s physical and mental state, depending on how healthy it is.

To set the circadian rhythm in order, Dr. Huberman has always suggested sunlight exposure immediately upon waking up in the morning. The red light waves occurring naturally are sufficient to reinforce the body’s strength and balance out certain hormones.

“The reason the “view morning sunlight” thing works to positively impact energy, nighttime sleep, etc. is because your circadian biology is among the more powerful systemic control points for mental and physical states.”

He further explained the science behind the practice, referring to the color contrast in the sky during the mornings. The yellow-blue or orange-blue contrast light acts as a stimulus for the circadian system. Even if the sky is overcast, the contrast of colors will still be present, thereby providing equal benefits for individuals around.

“…it best activates the relevant neurons in your eye (ipRGCs) and brain (SCN).”

Dr. Huberman recommends the optimum range within which individuals could benefit from sunlight exposure, anywhere between 5-30 minutes. If the skies were clear, 5-8 minutes would be sufficient, but if it was overcast, one would need 20-30 minutes of exposure. In the end, it was all about following the sun’s schedule and pattern to set our bodies’ clocks properly.

Just like morning light, Dr. Andrew Huberman also highlighted the importance of the dark

The circadian rhythm depends on the schedule of the sun, which means that even when it sets in the evening, one needs to follow it to wind down. Dr. Huberman explained that cutting down on light towards the evening helps set the sleep cycle in place.

Just like daylight exposure, nighttime dark exposure contributed to a healthy circadian rhythm. It is also one of the reasons why several experts like Dr. Huberman recommend keeping gadgets and various screens away since the blue light they emit disrupts the system. Following a healthy sleep cycle can lead to increased energy, healthy cortisol levels, and a better quality of life.