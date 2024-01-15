“Every Body Part Gets Hit Twice”: Dr. Andrew Huberman Reveals the Secret Sauce to His Stellar Fitness

Being a neuroscientist focusing on the health and fitness domain, Dr. Andrew Huberman has taken quite the journey for his physique. Practicing and sharing what he feels works best in a scientific way, the Stanford University professor often talks about his observations.

The neuroscientist recently revealed his workout routine for the week in a Q&A video. He addressed the kind of exercises he performed and the precautions he adhered to surrounding intense workouts. From cardiovascular to resistance training, Dr. Huberman maintained a healthy balance between them.

The neuroscientist’s routine includes hiking, jogging, cycling, or traditional machine training. These activities are dispersed throughout the week, with each one occupying a certain amount of time.

According to Dr. Huberman’s schedule, Sundays are for hikes or long walks, Mondays are leg days, Tuesdays are off, Wednesdays and Thursdays are for short runs and torso work, Fridays are for fast cardio, and Saturdays are for smaller body parts like biceps.

“I must say, these days of the week always have the ability to slide one way or the other. So for instance- if I’m traveling and I don’t get back on Sunday until late…then I will do it on Monday.”

And while the neuroscientist has thought out the plan well, the real savior of the situation is how he never misses a body part to train. Even if he misses a day of training his legs, other activities on a different day can compensate for it.

“The way I’ve arranged it, every body part gets hit twice. Once directly, once indirectly, and the cardiovascular training covers all bases.”

However, for his carefully curated routine to work, Dr. Huberman mentioned a crucial prerequisite. Fitness has many metrics that help determine an individual’s state of physique. Two of them that one might need to consider closely are adequate sleep and appetite.

How do subjective fitness metrics play out for Dr. Andrew Huberman?

In another detailed podcast, the neuroscientist warned fitness enthusiasts against practicing workouts when sick. While exercising can strengthen the immune system, it isn’t wise to exert when the body is already busy fighting illness.

Further in the Q&A session, Dr. Huberman brought this aspect of fitness back. He mentions that while the metric would depend from person to person, it’s crucial to observe if the individual is well-rested and has a good appetite to work out. These little elements help one curate an enhanced exercise routine.