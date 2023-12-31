“Sugar Is Really a Killer”: Popular Host Steve Harvey Admitted Beating His Addiction With Some Diet Tweaks by Biologist Gary Brecka

It’s no secret that health and fitness experts despise processed sugars, including sugar substitutes. Biologist Gary Brecka has reiterated the importance of including non-GMO, non-processed foods while designing diets that address the root cause of some of the most common health issues.

Advertisement

In a conversation with Steve Harvey on his Ultimate Human Podcast, the biologist addressed the sweet ingredient and the kind of challenges it presented in the TV show host’s life. Harvey got hooked on one of Brecka’s diets customized for him that addressed a serious sugar-related problem.

Before he was introduced to the wonders that the biologist created in terms of routine, Harvey had a sweet tooth that he couldn’t contain. The problem came with a string of health diseases that the host’s sugar addiction was enabling.

Advertisement

“Spent the night in the hospital, took the sleep apnea test, found out I scored a 29 which is extremely high…I had high blood pressure, I was pre-diabetic, I had leaky gut. I had Sjögren’s or something like that immune disorder…”

This is when Brecka stepped in with a plan and routine consisting of a Paleolithic diet. Things were tough at first, but Harvey got through 70 days of following the biologist’s approach only to witness wonders.

“Sugar is really a killer. That processed sugar…I can truly say, after 70 days of this program, I had cured something that I didn’t think I would ever be able to shake, and that was my love of sweets.”

Harvey also went through a series of blood tests and gene tracing to find out the root cause of all his problems. Once Brecka went through his results, supplementing for the deficiency according to genetic patterns was easier and more effective.

Advertisement

Brecka has always championed the inclusion of appropriate diets devoid of processed sugars and foods. But he once even addressed a common issue among Americans and their pull toward supplements.

Gary Brecka slammed excessive supplementing

Generally, foods and the environment might not provide all the nutrients necessary for growth. Humans, as they age, end up with deficiencies that need attention. That’s where supplements of various kinds step in.

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/reel/Cz6RxDfAlz9/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

However, Brecka observed that many tend to overdo their consumption, resulting in more harm than good. He slammed consumers, questioning their actual needs, and explained how supplements were only meant to cover up for deficient nutrients. It’s important to keep a close check on one’s dietary needs, and that’s where Brecka jumps in to help.