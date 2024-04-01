“Blood Was Sort of a Disaster”: ‘Biohacker’ Gary Brecka Reveals Stephen A. Smith’s Struggles Before Insane Transformation

Awareness surrounding metabolic syndrome has gradually made fitness enthusiasts aware of why they should seek help. Biologist Gary Brecka has often spoken about this and helped his A-lister clients identify their deep-rooted issues with the markers. One of his long-time associates is sports anchor Stephen A. Smith, whom he helped undergo an insane physical transformation. Smith invited Dr. Brecka to his podcast to talk about it.

Stephen A. Smith has already taken the internet by storm after posting about his weight-loss journey. He credits Brecka for helping him find the actual cause and making him feel better inside out. In his podcast, he asked the biologist to talk about some of his findings about his issues.

Brecka began by talking about how metabolic syndrome is a lesser-known condition despite having some of the most common markers. As a rule of thumb, he talks about how not feeling right in day-to-day life should suffice to hint at an underlying health problem. However, many tend to ignore symptoms like brain fog, tiredness, lack of drive, and more, thinking of them as a temporary hurdle.

Metabolic syndrome has five markers- high triglycerides, increased sugar levels, excess body fat around the waist, high cholesterol levels, and elevated insulin levels. Brecka revealed how Smith showed all of these symptoms before he approached him.

“When you came to see me, the blood was sort of a disaster, and we talked about this… You know this happens slowly over time.”

Apart from showing all five symptoms, Smith also suffered from brain fog, lethargy, achy joints, lack of sleep, and water retention. All of these issues indicated something serious. And while he was in the good hands of the ‘Biohacker,’ many might ignore such symptoms and end up with cardiovascular diseases.

“The first signs of cardiovascular disease is sudden death… That’s why they call it…the silent killer.”

Brecka has often dealt with metabolic syndrome by taking historical data of his client’s conditions. Ideally, having even two out of the five symptoms listed indicates some kind of problem. However, Smith wasn’t the only one who had high levels of these elements in his charts. Brecka’s well-known friend and client, Dana White, revealed some details about his issues last year as well.

Gary Brecka helps Dana White get healthy internally

UFC CEO Dana White experienced truckloads of problems that no one could identify the root cause of. Apart from the generic fat and high blood pressure levels, a lot was going on with his body internally. Gary Brecka entered the scene with a promise to make things better in 12 weeks.

However, when White talked about his experience on a YouTube video, he recalled how he began witnessing a significant shift before the 12-week mark. He felt younger, his body functioned better, he had increased energy levels, and several other changes occurred. He credited Brecka for introducing him to the ‘Superhuman Protocol’ and helping him combat issues on a grassroots level.