“Everything Else Can Be Damned”: Bryan Johnson Reveals How a Recent Setback Reinforced His ‘Don’t Die’ Motto for 2024

Bryan Johnson has captivated the entire world with his ‘Don’t Die’ motto reigning supreme over all of his branding. His goals focusing on longevity and quality of life have had several questioning his extreme means and habits. However, he remains undeterred in his quest to extend his life in the best and most effective way possible.

Recently, certain day-to-day activities made a significant impact on his ideology by affecting his wellness progress. In an extended post on X, he talked about his experience going to a concert and how it didn’t end well for him in terms of his daily metrics and goals. While this caused a significant change in his plan and succession, he felt the need to defend himself against those who might have felt he had gone overboard.

Johnson‘s uniqueness when it came to his longevity protocol came from the extensive data he and his team would measure every day. These sources of information recorded various biological markers and how they had been gradually showing better results. However, his one night of joy and celebration turned into an earthquake for his metrics, as all began showing various forms of dips and negatives.

In his post, he talked about how his night at the concert resulted in a 50% dip in restorative sleep and the same amount of increase in sleep stress. On the other hand, his resting heart rate was up by 10%, and he felt wrecked waking up to this condition.

Last night I went to a concert. The music was energizing. The setting was beautiful. My friends were great. And I danced, which is my favorite thing to do. This morning I feel pretty wrecked. The data confirmed what I subjectively feel: my restorative sleep dropped by 50%.… pic.twitter.com/4trGzB8Thq — Bryan Johnson /dd (@bryan_johnson) July 21, 2024

“I’m sad because I had been excited all week for this morning block of uninterrupted time today to do four hours of deep work. I’m still going to try, but I am not my best self.”

In his lengthy rant, he acknowledged that it might have seemed like an extreme reaction to something trivial. However, he firmly believed that the way his goals for longevity worked, he may never conform to the cultural norms of 2024.

“It’s not about living out 2024 narratives about the meaning of life. It’s not even about what my chattering mind suggests second to second. It’s about Don’t Die. Everything else can be damned.”

The way Johnson’s goals were heading, he wanted people to know how much he trusted in his ideology of ‘Don’t Die’, which he declared would eventually take over. People will soon prioritize and prefer living over a culture that promotes a poor quality of life. This was what pushed him to take part in the ‘Rejuvenation Olympics’.

Bryan Johnson declares ‘Don’t Die’ to be a professional sport

The Rejuvenation Olympics are a legitimate community that encourages longevity. They have various participants from across the globe trying to live a life of good quality, recording their metrics along the way.

While Johnson has been a part of it for a while, he recently discussed how he still received criticism for his passion for a longer and healthier life. In a post on X, he shared an article that seemed to vilify wellness influencers like him who obsessed over data and metrics to understand and achieve longevity.

Unlike an actual competition, Johnson aims to bring more people on board his journey and hopes that several pass him on the leaderboard of the said ‘Olympics’. Calling it a “team sport“, he wished more people would be accepting of a goal that simply focused on better health.