Longevity Fanatic Bryan Johnson Reveals His Custom Blueprint Stack

With advances in science and innovation in the health and food industry, longevity has become a more achievable goal. Bryan Johnson, Former CEO of Braintree Venmo and currently building his brand around anti-aging protocols, feels that reversing aging is possible. To support this, he has developed practices and consumables to help others achieve the same goal.

In a recent YouTube video, he revealed every item he consumed from his company, ‘Blueprint’, has aided his longevity goals. These products range from oils to supplements and contain all the necessary nutrients required for better health.

His regimen begins with nutritional pills made of various organic ingredients such as red yeast rice, garlic, ginger, curcumin, etc., totaling up to eight capsules. He follows this up with a longevity drink mix that contains creatine, allulose, ashwagandha, etc.

Apart from these two, he also has something fun in his stack that could cater to one’s sweet tooth. A nutty pudding mix, which is a protein-packed chocolatey treat in powder form, can be mixed with plant-based milk to make a pudding. He also adds a nut mix containing antioxidant-rich blueberries, macadamia nuts, and walnuts.

“…74 powerful health interventions built on over 1000 clinical trials.”

Lastly, he measures out about 22 ounces of extra virgin olive oil to be consumed whole or in small portions throughout the day. Presenting his stack, he clarified that he was accustomed to consuming all of the components in one go.

“I consume it all in one sitting but I only do that because my body is acclimated to it. I don’t have any side effects, my stomach is just fine. My sleep is great!”

However, for the general masses, he explained that one could break up the stack throughout the day. He also offered some tips on the same subject.

Bryan Johnson’s advice on incorporating the Blueprint stack into daily routines

Consuming every element of the Blueprint stack at once might lead to some side effects and may cause discomfort. However, the ingredients can be easily mixed with everyday meals. That’s what Johnson recommends people do for their own Blueprint protocols.

He suggested easing into the routine first by consuming the pills and mixes one by one each day. One can also follow this up by mixing in more liquid with the longevity and nutty pudding mix so one can consume it more easily.

The same goes for olive oil, which one can divide into three or four teaspoons throughout the day. Finally, Johnson recommends consuming these ingredients with normal food earlier in the day to avoid disrupting the sleep cycle with the active ingredients present in them.