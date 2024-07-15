“Don’t Die Is a Now a Professional Sport”: Bryan Johnson Steps Into ‘Rejuvenation Olympics’ for Health Benefits

Longevity is not just a buzzword for Bryan Johnson anymore since the former CEO of Braintree Venmo has set a gold standard for his goal by showing a unique side to it. With the motto “Don’t Die,” he has managed to persuade several to join his crusade of living a healthier, longer, and better life with improved practices.

Referring to the ‘Rejuvenation Olympics’, a global community aimed at pushing toward longevity, Johnson recently took to X to mull over a certain article. It talked about how influencers like him reportedly made longevity a competition. However, while he agreed with the notion, he argued that there was no need to vilify him for a cause he was so passionate about.

With a plethora of information and resources available both offline and online, it is difficult to filter out the good from the bad and the right from the wrong. Johnson believed that in the case of health and fitness, especially in terms of longevity, the only way to go about is to rely on data. The more data available about a subject, the more reliable it is.

What he had been aiming for for the past few years wasn’t a madman’s goal toward utopia but a future possibility. However, when people began teasing him for some of his over-the-top experimental techniques, Johnson couldn’t help but question if wanting better life quality was wrong.

Rejuvenation Olympics has become a thing. @WSJ covering it today. Don't Die is a now a professional sport, complete with points and a leaderboard. I started RO last year because people didn't know how to categorize my endeavor.

“For contrast, when LeBron James sleeps and eats well, people respect the discipline and court performance. When I do something similar, I get vilified.”

Enrolling in the ‘Rejuvenation Olympics’ carried some goals for Johnson, who saw it as a unique form of competing for longevity. He stands in third place currently, according to the community’s official website, and his plans have gotten bigger.

“Whether you’re trying to be a bit more healthy or beat me on the leaderboard, I’m here to help you. I’m currently helping several people right now who are trying to beat me and I hope they do.”

Johnson is popular for being extremely open about his physical data and often shares his progress and updates on his biomarkers. In fact, he recently underwent an experimental procedure that could possibly change the way we view longevity in humans.

Johnson subjects himself to an extreme medical procedure with a historical possibility

A few months ago, Johnson took a chance and entered the nation of Honduras, where he planned on joining an ambitious project. In the province of Prospera, which includes several experimental companies that focus on medical innovation, lies the company Minicircle, which was to be the 46-year-old’s destination.

Johnson was on his way to get a procedure, which he felt could change the future of humanity. Gene therapy was to be a work-in-progress solution for increasing longevity by reversing one’s age.

He documented his journey to the destination and explained that the researchers designed everything to be safe for human trials. In case Johnson reported any discomfort, he could simply discontinue consuming one of the components to stop the press and be safe. This step was revolutionary since Johnson is now technically a genetically modified man, and wants this experiment to work.