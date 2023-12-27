“Most of Them Are…Genetically Modified”: Biologist Gary Brecka Reveals the Ultimate Best Source of Carbohydrates

Over the decades, carbohydrates have been the subject of a myriad of opinions. Some love them for the way they satiate the mind, while others don’t for the bad consequences that come after consumption. But there’s no denying that carbs are an integral part of diet, and biologist Gary Brecka is here to validate the idea.

Advertisement

In a conversation with John and Sammy Shahidi on his Ultimate Human Podcast, the biologist addressed how one should integrate carbohydrates into their diet. While the first easy step is to avoid non-processed foods, it’s always a good idea to have a list of ingredients that are safe to consume.

Advertisement

Brecka starts by clearing up the misconception that carbs have certain essentials among them. Unlike proteins, there’s no such thing as essential carbohydrates. Therefore, one needs to be picky about what to consume.

“I’m not saying you can’t have carbohydrates or shouldn’t have carbohydrates, but those should be some of the cleanest fuel sources.”

Items like sweet potato, non-fortified, non-enriched white rice, berries, manuka honey, etc. are excellent sources of good carbohydrates. However, one must avoid enriched white pasta, bleached white flour, and highly processed foods from the store.

“Most of them are GML, they’re genetically modified. And so this is what sucks the life out of you.”

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/reel/C1HoZW7AQES/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

Advertisement

Consuming bad sources of carbohydrates results in negative consequences that directly affect the brain and mood. Brecka reveals how prolonged consumption could result in a devastated mood, a negative emotional state, and reduced energy. Food should provide nutrients, not steal them from you. A good way to ensure you’re getting the most out of your food is to start your day strong.

What does Gary Brecka recommend for breakfast?

Starting your day with a hearty, balanced meal is never a bad choice. What you put on your plate, however, is extremely integral. It is important to eat clean, and Brecka believes that a good breakfast must be fresh and simple.

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/reel/C012MULPp_Q/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

The biologist takes up the simple elements of a regular American breakfast—eggs, avocados, and meats—and asks to elevate them. Grass-fed, grass-finished pasture meat and eggs, organic produce, and so on can help in living healthier. Navigating through various foods and choosing what’s best can be difficult, but Brecka offers quite useful insights.