UFC Boss Dana White Drops a ‘Wilson Fisk’ Meme, Showing How Gary Brecka Flipped the Script on His Life

Have you watched the Into The Spiderverse animated movies? Or Daredevil: Born Again on Disney+ or Netflix’s Daredevil? If you have, you know Dana White used to look like the villain Kingpin. If you don’t know about this character, he looked like White from 2017.

White, the veteran leader of the UFC, has experienced quite the physical transformation in recent years. Claiming he was given a ’10 year’ life sentence before his death, White placed his health and future into the hands of human biologist, Gary Brecka.

Billing himself as a “biohacker” and a “longevity expert”, Brecka has been cast as the catalyst for the lifestyle and physical changes on show from UFC boss, White.

The UFC boss now has six-pack abs, bulging biceps, and arms reminiscent of another bald villain- Lex Luthor. However, he is still in touch with his roots and isn’t too shy of cracking a joke about it every now and then.

Earlier this evening, he shared a meme on Instagram, drawing comparisons to Wilson Fisk AKA Kingpin.

Thankfully, he doesn’t look like this anymore. Because if we are being honest, as awesome as Kingpin was as a villain, there was a good chance he had an eating disorder and was prone to heart disease. Besides, if he had White’s abs, fighting Daredevil would have been a little easier.

But how did White achieve this amazing transformation, that too in his 50s?

Brecka shares how he changed White’s life

“I think giving him (Dana White) a life expectancy just kind of validated it for him,” Brecka said on the Joe Rogan Experience.

“It just really put it in his face. That’s something you can calculate. He’s like, ‘Okay, I’m 53 now. 63 doesn’t seem that far off.”, he added explaining why the UFC boss actively decided to make a change to his life.

At the time, White was on blood pressure medication. But it wasn’t just that either. The numbers on his medical charts were just shocking to Brecka.

“Beta-blockers, calcium channel blockers, diuretics, all of these things. His blood pressure was still through the roof,” Brecka said of White.

“I think it was 160 over 110. I want to say it was very high. And it was consistently high… Our clinical team was taking his blood pressure two or three times a day. Seven days a week. And it was consistently very elevated, even though he was on blood pressure medication.”, he added, elaborating on the severity of White’s health.

It was then that Brecka chalked down a combination of a ketogenic diet, intermittent fasting, an 86-hour water fast, and a structured 10-week plan for the bossman. And it worked! White is reported to have lost over 40 lbs. in under a year, going from 300 lbs. to a very lean 260 lbs.

“I will never go to a doctor ever again about my general health,” White said on Instagram last year.

“All they want to do is put you on pills. Listen, I was at a place where I’d rather die. I had the best doctors that you could get from the best hospitals. None of them could stop snoring. And none of them could get my blood pressure under control. None of them could get my cholesterol good and bad, leveled out. It’s all good now.”, he added, finally happy with his health.

He has since endorsed Brecka at almost every opportunity he’s had. “Some of your favorite actors, some of the most powerful, richest people in the world are all now doing this with Gary for one reason and one reason only. Because it works.”

That said, most people aren’t billionaires capable of hiring “biohackers”. So please, go see your doctors when needed.