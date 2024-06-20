Gary Brecka Uncovers the Real Reason for Avoiding ‘The Big 3’ – Corn, Soy, and Wheat

Processed foods are one of the main concerns of biologist Gary Brecka, who has often attempted to highlight its dangers. Recently, he sat down for a conversation with Justin Mares to understand some of the most notorious ingredients that make it to the top of the processed foods list.

Mares narrowed down three specific food items that are most susceptible to being processed and contaminated with herbicides. He warned Brecka and the audience against the ‘Big 3′, which were corn, soy, and wheat.

Corn syrup, soybean oil, and various wheat products often go inconspicuous in the ingredient lists of several foods. While they’re extremely common to the point of being ignored, Mares’ concern was that these were the problem-causing elements.

The duo revealed that these foods were subsidized by the US government which made them readily available for lower prices. They are also some of the most highly genetically modified foods on the market.

“The US over the last…25 years has spent $209 billion subsidizing…which basically means that these three things…are super cheap to an artificial degree.”

Another concern surrounding these three foods is their high levels of exposure to the herbicide Glyphosate. This chemical has now been found in cereals in amounts higher than the allowed US limits.

“They found that soybeans were having an 11,100 times higher Glyphosate concentration than the EPA limit for tap water. And the EPA limit is already 700 times higher than what the EU allows for Glyphosate in terms of tap water exposure.”

Processed foods are a hot topic in the health and fitness field for their prevalence, affordability, and consequent harmful effects. Previously, Brecka had talked about processed carbohydrates and how one needed to beware of them.

Gary Brecka warns of the dangers of processed carbs

Having always taken a strong stand against processed foods, Brecka had once spoken extensively about how carbohydrates had become a part of this dangerous web. In an old podcast, he explained the importance of avoiding such foods and keeping a list of safe-to-consume ingredients.

As long as one picked up some of the cleanest sources of carbs for their daily diet, Brecka believed it should be fine. Genetically modified foods are a strict no-no since they can do more harm than good. Being aware, researching, and reading up on these foods is the best way to avoid them.