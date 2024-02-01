“The Dose Makes the Poison”: Dr. Andrew Huberman Debunks Fluoride Myths With Benefits and Emphasis on Quantity

For a long time, the masses have debated fluoride and its effects, especially considering its presence in tap water. Apart from the element’s role in oral hygiene, what more could it possibly offer? Neuroscientist Dr. Andrew Huberman offered some insights on this.

In his recent AMA session, the Stanford professor explained how fluoride could be beneficial or dangerous. Since the key is always in the dose of the element, how much should one ingest?

Just like any other element, fluoride has its pros and cons. Dr. Huberman began by clarifying that while it was beneficial for warding off cavities, it had its downsides. Because it is widely present in tap water to varying levels, there’s no way one could completely avoid its consumption. Yet, it wasn’t as big of a deal to do so.

The big question that people have been curious about is the reason why fluoride exists in consumable water. And while the neuroscientist could list both the positives and negatives of the occurrence, he admitted that the answer was complicated.

“Why is fluoride in our water? Believe it or not, even that is hard to answer directly…There is a wide divergence in terms of how safe people feel about having fluoride in drinking water.”

Dr. Huberman stressed on the dosage of fluoride. Depending on the concentration, it could be beneficial or harmful upon consumption. Generally, extreme levels of the element could cause problems with thyroid production, brain function, and more. Yet, the essence lies in the dosage.

“There are clear benefits of fluoride for tooth strength and for warding off cavities. But if you get too much fluoride into your system, it is dangerous. It is a poison at certain levels. So as you’ve probably heard before, the dose makes the poison.”

Fluoride’s chemical structure enables it to fill in cavities in the teeth, thus keeping them healthy. Since oral hygiene is crucial to general health and fitness, the element is essential to maintaining healthy teeth, even if high concentrations of it could be harmful.

Dr. Andrew Huberman reveals the real reason behind fluoride in tap water

The element can break down and form bonds within the teeth. These bonds are so strong that they prevent the formation of cavities. Considering how crucial this was, fluoride’s downsides were set aside to reap its benefits.

Dr. Huberman revealed the results of his research about the 50s, when fluoride was accepted as an addition to tap water. Since one only had to worry about its higher dosage, its presence in toothpaste and tap water was not worrisome. In fact, while the state of California is fighting its presence in its consumable water, Buffalo, NY, is fighting its absence in its water. Amidst the conundrum, the neuroscientist encouraged more research and asked individuals to opt for options they deemed fit for themselves.