Neuroscientist Dr. Andrew Huberman Spills the Beans on Caffeine for the Daily Morning Routine

Caffeine has long been one of the most fascinating elements, especially in the field of fitness. As a stimulant or pre-workout, caffeine has been an ingredient for a boost of energy whenever necessary. Neuroscientist Dr. Andrew Huberman recently spoke about it in detail.

In his recent post, Dr. Huberman mulls over caffeine through a cup of morning coffee as a part of one’s daily routine. With multiple theories surrounding caffeine consumption floating around, which one should fitness enthusiasts follow for optimum benefits?

While it is not necessarily a mandate, Dr. Huberman had previously recommended consuming the first cup of coffee or caffeine source after 90 minutes of waking up. However, in his recent post, the neuroscientist clarified his stance. Everyone’s morning cup of coffee carries various rituals surrounding it, and it is not always necessary for someone to fit theirs in the set window of time.

“You do not have to wait 90 minutes after waking to consume caffeine although if you experience a crash in energy in the afternoon that can often be helpful.”

And while there are many efficient sources of caffeine available for consumption, Dr. Huberman doesn’t see harm in a cup of black coffee. He quips how he needs his daily morning Cuppa Joe well before the 90-minute window.

In the end, all of this depends on whether or not one faces an energy crash in the afternoon. If one does, then the 90-minute wait could be beneficial. However, if one didn’t face that issue in the first place, then the morning coffee needn’t wait.

“Viewing sunlight in the morning, exercise (cardio or resistance training), caffeine, and hydration are all powerful modulators of daytime mood, focus and alertness and nighttime sleep.”

The neuroscientist is not the only one rooting for caffeine as a good source of pre-workout. Former bodybuilder and the Terminator star Arnold Schwarzenegger also swore by the ingredient for its benefits.

Arnold Schwarzenegger joins Dr. Andrew Huberman in championing a cup of coffee

Schwarzenegger has been big on health and fitness for a long time. At 76, he provides science-backed theories for the masses to lead a healthy life. However, one of his biggest findings in the field is the benefits of caffeine as a pre-workout and for its role in the brain.

Citing some studies, Schwarzenegger reported that caffeine increased fat burning by about 13% if consumed as a pre-workout. Additionally, caffeine consumers in the form of tea or coffee were 32% less likely to have a stroke and 28% less likely to suffer from dementia. If consumed in moderation, the ingredient could do wonders for health and fitness.