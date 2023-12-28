“Stop Supplementing for the Sake of...": Biologist Gary Brecka Slams Fitness Enthusiasts’ Common Misconception

Throughout life, the body’s nutritional needs present various challenges in the form of deficiencies or demands. That’s where supplements come in. They’re aimed at filling the gap created by processed foods that lack certain essentials. However, biologist Gary Brecka had a bone to pick.

In his Ultimate Human Podcast, the biologist addressed an increasing concern among fitness enthusiasts. The piling up of supplements, most of which don’t provide any benefits or add to their nutrition. Brecka questioned this phenomenon with an anecdote.

As mentioned earlier, supplements are supposed to fill in for deficiencies. However, Brecka observed how people consumed them for the sake of consumption. While the influx of highly processed foods in the grocery store has resulted in an overall nutritionally deficient meal, not every single supplement is necessary.

“The message that I have for the masses is stop supplementing for the sake of supplementing start supplementing for deficiency.”

Throughout his podcast, the biologist offered some fool-proof supplements that could fill the gap while fulfilling the intended purpose. Some of these include glutathione, methylated multivitamins, and something he swears by, NMN (Nicotinamide Mononucleotide). NMN aids in the production of a B vitamin called NAD+ that is necessary as a human gets older.

Brecka acknowledged that while supplements were not compulsory, the only exceptions to the case would be someone who strictly followed an organic, non-GMO, and unprocessed diet. However, the masses wouldn’t always have access to such situations.

Supplements are an add-on to a nutritious diet. Brecka strongly believed that while covering up for deficiencies was integral, what was also important was ensuring meals that strayed away from highly processed ingredients.

What would an ideal breakfast look like, according to Gary Brecka?

The biologist’s approach to a healthy meal was simple. Instead of focusing on what kind of food items need to go on the plate, he specified how the food items need to be in their organic state.

A typical American breakfast contains eggs, some meat, veggies, along with some spices thrown in. Brecka aimed to elevate this by introducing grass-fed grass-finished meats, pasture-raised eggs, organic avocados, and so on. It’s always a good idea to stay watchful of any food items modified to fit production needs instead of nutritional needs. And that’s Brecka’s focus.