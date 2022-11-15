Hogwarts Legacy Trophy List: Collect 46 trophies to reach Platinum level

The full trophy list of Hogwarts Legacy shows 46 challenges that players have to complete to reach Platinum. Trophy tasks range from completing simple quests to completing upgrade trees.

Here are all the trophies and their corresponding missions.

Full Hogwarts Legacy Trophy list and missions

Hogwarts Legacy will launch on February 10, 2023, for PlayStation, Xbox, and PC. The Nintendo Switch launch date will be revealed soon. The team is excited for you to play, but we need a little more time to deliver the best possible game experience. pic.twitter.com/zh0EsOvDb7 — Hogwarts Legacy (@HogwartsLegacy) August 12, 2022

Hogwarts Legacy is just a few months away from its release on February 10, 2023. Players have been shown brief glimpses of what the game has to offer. Here’s the complete Trophy list for the game on PlayStation.

TROPHY NAME TROPHY DESCRIPTION Platinum Collect all Trophies The Sort Who Makes an Entrance Complete the introduction and finish the Sorting Ceremony Grappling with a Graphorn Subdue the Lord of the Shore The One Who Mastered Memories View all Pensieve memories The Hallowed Hero Wield a Deathly Hallow The Hero of Hogwarts Defeat Ranrok The Seeker of Knowledge Win the House Cup The Avenging Gazelle Complete Natsai Onai’s relationship line The Defender of Dragons Save a dragon Beast Friends Complete Poppy Sweeting’s relationship line A Sallow Grave Complete Sebastian Sallow’s relationship line Flight the Good Flight Beat Imelda’s time in all broom races The Toast of the Town Find the Map Chamber as a Slytherin The Good Samaritan Complete all side quests Challenge Accepted Complete all tiers of a challenge Collector’s Edition Complete all collections A Keen Sense of Spell Invoke Ancient Magic for the first time Loom for Improvement Upgrade a piece of gear The Root of the Problem Stun 10 different enemies using a Mandrake The Nature of the Beast Breed every type of beast Going Through the Potions Brew every type of potion Put Down Roots Grow every type of plant Third Time’s a Charm Upgrade a piece of gear 3 times The Auror’s Apprentice Find the Map Chamber as a Hufflepuff A Talent for Spending Spend 5 Talent Points Savvy Spender Spend all Talent Points Room with a View Reach the highest point in the castle, the Headmaster’s upper study Spilled Milk Use Flipendo ten times – to tip one cow or several Floo Around the World Unlock all Floo Flames Followed the Butterflies Follow butterflies to a treasure Rise to the Challenges Defeat enemies in all battle arenas Merlin’s Beard! Complete all Merlin Trials The Intrepid Explorer Discover all cairn dungeons Coasting Along Visit Poidsear Coast The Gryffindor in the Graveyard Find the Map Chamber as a Gryffindor Demiguise Dread Find all Demiguise statues The Ends Petrify the Means Defeat a total of fifty enemies using Petrificus Totalus Raising Expectations Reach a combo of 100 Finishing Touches Use Ancient Magic on every enemy in the game The Spell Master Learn all spells A Forte for Achievement Reach Level 40 The Wise Owl Find the Map Chamber as a Ravenclaw First Class Student Attend your first class Troll with the Punches Survive the troll attack on Hogsmeade That’s a Keeper Meet Charles Rookwood in the Map Chamber Rising From the Ashes Rescue the phoenix

Players have to complete all missions in the game to reach Platinum. While the missions seem easy, they could take a long time to complete due to the RPG nature of the title. The majority of these missions will only be available after players have made substantial progress in the game. For now, the trophy list gives a fair idea of how the game will play out and how the storylines might progress.

The game will be available on platforms like PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch. Preorders for the game have gone live with players living in the UK and USA able to preorder it.

