Hogwarts Legacy Trophy List: Collect 46 trophies to reach Platinum level

Aaryanshi Mohan
|Published 15/11/2022

The full trophy list of Hogwarts Legacy shows 46 challenges that players have to complete to reach Platinum. Trophy tasks range from completing simple quests to completing upgrade trees.

Here are all the trophies and their corresponding missions.

Full Hogwarts Legacy Trophy list and missions

Hogwarts Legacy is just a few months away from its release on February 10, 2023. Players have been shown brief glimpses of what the game has to offer. Here’s the complete Trophy list for the game on PlayStation.

TROPHY NAMETROPHY DESCRIPTION
PlatinumCollect all Trophies
The Sort Who Makes an EntranceComplete the introduction and finish the Sorting Ceremony
Grappling with a GraphornSubdue the Lord of the Shore
The One Who Mastered MemoriesView all Pensieve memories
The Hallowed HeroWield a Deathly Hallow
The Hero of HogwartsDefeat Ranrok
The Seeker of KnowledgeWin the House Cup
The Avenging GazelleComplete Natsai Onai’s relationship line
The Defender of DragonsSave a dragon
Beast FriendsComplete Poppy Sweeting’s relationship line
A Sallow GraveComplete Sebastian Sallow’s relationship line
Flight the Good FlightBeat Imelda’s time in all broom races
The Toast of the TownFind the Map Chamber as a Slytherin
The Good SamaritanComplete all side quests
Challenge AcceptedComplete all tiers of a challenge
Collector’s EditionComplete all collections
A Keen Sense of SpellInvoke Ancient Magic for the first time
Loom for ImprovementUpgrade a piece of gear
The Root of the ProblemStun 10 different enemies using a Mandrake
The Nature of the BeastBreed every type of beast
Going Through the PotionsBrew every type of potion
Put Down RootsGrow every type of plant
Third Time’s a CharmUpgrade a piece of gear 3 times
The Auror’s ApprenticeFind the Map Chamber as a Hufflepuff
A Talent for SpendingSpend 5 Talent Points
Savvy SpenderSpend all Talent Points
Room with a ViewReach the highest point in the castle, the Headmaster’s upper study
Spilled MilkUse Flipendo ten times – to tip one cow or several
Floo Around the WorldUnlock all Floo Flames
Followed the ButterfliesFollow butterflies to a treasure
Rise to the ChallengesDefeat enemies in all battle arenas
Merlin’s Beard! Complete all Merlin Trials
The Intrepid ExplorerDiscover all cairn dungeons
Coasting AlongVisit Poidsear Coast
The Gryffindor in the GraveyardFind the Map Chamber as a Gryffindor
Demiguise DreadFind all Demiguise statues
The Ends Petrify the MeansDefeat a total of fifty enemies using Petrificus Totalus
Raising ExpectationsReach a combo of 100
Finishing TouchesUse Ancient Magic on every enemy in the game
The Spell MasterLearn all spells
A Forte for AchievementReach Level 40
The Wise OwlFind the Map Chamber as a Ravenclaw
First Class StudentAttend your first class
Troll with the PunchesSurvive the troll attack on Hogsmeade
That’s a Keeper Meet Charles Rookwood in the Map Chamber
Rising From the AshesRescue the phoenix

Players have to complete all missions in the game to reach Platinum. While the missions seem easy, they could take a long time to complete due to the RPG nature of the title. The majority of these missions will only be available after players have made substantial progress in the game. For now, the trophy list gives a fair idea of how the game will play out and how the storylines might progress.

The game will be available on platforms like PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch. Preorders for the game have gone live with players living in the UK and USA able to preorder it.

