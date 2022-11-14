Hogwarts Legacy release date, gameplay, trailers, platforms

Hogwarts Legacy is one of the most awaited games of 2023. The open-world RPG based on Hogwarts School of Wizardry & Witchcrafts set in the Harry Potter universe, will let players enjoy the Hogwarts life. Over the last few months, players got acquainted with the trailer, platform, and how the gameplay would look. However, there was ambiguity surrounding the release date of the game.

Here are all the details of the game we know so far.

Hogwarts Legacy release date is closer than anticipated

Hogwarts Legacy will launch on February 10, 2023, for PlayStation, Xbox, and PC. The Nintendo Switch launch date will be revealed soon. The team is excited for you to play, but we need a little more time to deliver the best possible game experience. pic.twitter.com/zh0EsOvDb7 — Hogwarts Legacy (@HogwartsLegacy) August 12, 2022

While there were many leaks and speculations about a 2022 launch for Hogwarts Legacy, none of them came true. On August 12, 2022, it was announced that the game would be delayed because the developers wanted to provide the players with the best experience.

It was then speculated that the game would get released during the holiday season of 2022, but that has also been clarified with an official release date. The Hogwarts Legacy release date is February 23, 2022.

Hogwarts Legacy platforms and price

The game will be available on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch. However, the release date is only for the consoles and PC and the release date for Switch is not out yet.

If players want to pre-order Hogwarts Legacy, pre-orders are already live in UK and USA. The price of the game for various platforms is as follows:

Hogwarts Legacy price for PS5 and Xbox Series X: $69.99 / £64.99

Hogwarts Legacy price for PS4 and Xbox One: $59.99 / £54.99

Hogwarts Legacy Deluxe Edition price for PS5 and Xbox Series X: $79.99 / £74.99

Hogwarts Legacy Deluxe Edition price for PS4 and XboxOne: $69.99 / £64.99

Hogwarts Legacy Collector’s Edition price for PS5 and Xbox Series X: $299.99 / £279.99

Hogwarts Legacy Collector’s Edition price for PS4 and Xbox One: $294.99 / £274.99

Hogwarts Legacy trailer

Since the game was announced, Portkey Games has released multiple trailers that show how the game will play out. It also shed light on Hogwarts from the 1800s, complete with moving stairs, floating books, and a sorting hat ceremony that will make players nostalgic.

Players will join as fifth-year Hogwarts students and will be able to create their own characters. Like the Harry Potter books and movies, players will be sorted into their respective houses. They will also learn new magic spells and brew potions in classes before facing off against trolls and giants to gain experience.

