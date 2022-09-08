“I will feel all the emotions for one final time” – Sebastian Vettel reflects on his final Monza experience at the Italian Grand Prix

Sebastian Vettel looks back at his first win at Monza as he admits to having an emotional weekend ahead at the Italian GP.

Ahead of the Hungarian Grand Prix before the summer break, the Aston Martin driver announced his end-of-season retirement from Formula One sending many fans all over the world into tears.

The four-time world champion holds a special connection with the Autodromo Nazionale, thanks to his historic Monza win.

14 years later, he is now set for an emotional weekend. As he races one last time in an F1 car on Italian soil.

Vettel’s historic 2008 Monza win

Back in 2008, during the Italian Grand Prix, Vettel was a rising star driving for Toro Rosso. When during qualifying the young German managed to grab his first and also secure the team’s first pole position in the sport.

He then stunned the whole establishment with a masterful drive on Sunday, underlining his ability as one of the best drivers in Formula 1. Even on a drama-filled wet race on Sunday, the young driver kept his cool and claimed his first win in a midfield Toro Rosso.

This victory was not only his first but also the Faenza outfit’s first, which also made him the youngest winner in the sport. A title that he held for multiple years until Max Verstappen claimed it in 2016.

He was eventually promoted to Red Bull for the following year, and during two of his World Championship-winning seasons, he went on to win two more races at the Temple of Speed.

‘One final time’ for Sebastian Vettel

This is why Monza will always hold a special place in Vettel’s heart and he intends to make the most of this weekend too. As he now returns to bid farewell to the Tifosi, who once recognized him as one of their own.

Looking ahead of the 73rd Italian Grand Prix in the Aston Martin team preview, Vettel spoke about the possibility of his last visit, as an F1 pilot, to the Autodromo Nazionale.

The German said, “I will feel all the emotions when I arrive at Monza – the track where I took my very first F1 win, for one final time,”

“I have always loved the unique feel of the circuit and the challenge it provides, as well as the energy from the fans. I will feel every moment of that intensity this time.

“The influence and characteristics of this year’s ground effect cars should be interesting. I hope that we see more action at what is typically a tough track for overtaking.”

“I love the track, there’s a lot of memories” 😊 Sebastian Vettel reflects on his final European race in F1 and how special Monza is to him ❤️ pic.twitter.com/I5UlgvTcZI — Sky Sports F1 (@SkySportsF1) September 8, 2022

