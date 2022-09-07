“You look like Bjorn Borg!”: Red Bull compares Sebastian Vettel to 11-time Tennis Grand Slam winner

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner told his former driver Sebastian Vettel that he looked like tennis legend Bjorn Borg.

Vettel enjoyed the most successful part of his F1 career during his time at Red Bull. Between 2010 and 2013, the German driver won four consecutive World Titles and established himself as one of the greatest of all time.

Ahead of last week’s Dutch GP, he was compared to one of the all-time greats of another sport. Bjorn Borg is a legend in Tennis, having won 11 Grand Slam Titles in his career. The Swede has six French Open Titles and five Wimbledon Championships to his name.

Bjorg was known for being one of the most composed athletes of his time. His cool demeanor in high-pressure situations made him famous and unique. However, it was his hairstyle that made Horner compare Vettel to him.

Bjorg too had blonde hair, which he held together using a headband. Vettel arrived in the previous race looking exactly like the former World No. 1 player in that aspect. This made Horner and a lot of F1 fans on social media compare the two sporting icons!

Sebastian Vettel will be best team principal among current drivers, says former Ferrari teammate

Over the last few years, Vettel has gone on to become one of the most loved F1 figures off track. He has been very outspoken about matters which he feels plagues society. Furthermore, he criticizes things in the sport today, that he feels isn’t morally correct.

This is something that makes fans think that Vettel can do a lot of good in the sport if he holds a leadership position in F1. Now that he has announced his retirement from F1 at the end of his year, a lot of fans are speculating as to what he has in mind now.

Q: Which driver would make the best team boss in the future? Sainz: Sebastian [Vettel]… Leclerc: Oh, I was thinking the same. pic.twitter.com/oD9tVtpJJu — sha⁵⁵ (@sainzcomfort) September 5, 2022

In a recent interview, a reporter asked the Ferrari drivers who they think the best team boss would be out of all current drivers in F1. Without an ounce of hesitation, both Leclerc and Sainz agreed that Vettel would undoubtedly be the best option.

Sainz was the first to say Vettel’s name. Leclerc then followed up with, “Oh I was thinking the same.”

