“I Would’ve Dunked You’re A** Charles Barkley”: When a 5ft 9’ Nate Robinson Shut 6ft 6’ Chuck Down For Mocking His Size

Over the years, there have been many great personalities that have come through the NBA. One of the many is none other than Charles Barkley.

The 6’6″ big man is one of the greatest players the league has ever seen. Known for rebounding and his ability to score in the paint, Chuck was a perennial All-Star and All-NBA player, while also being a bit of a joker.

That being said, he could never resist pulling people’s legs, especially if they happened to be a fellow NBA superstar. Like when he joked about Nate Robinson’s height, which prompted the guard to react hysterically.

Nate Robinson claims he would have dunked on Charles Barkley if he played in the 90s

There were very few players who could go up against the likes of Charles Barkley in his prime. Especially if that person was a 5’9″ guard in the 1990s.

However, Nate Robinson believes otherwise. Back when he and Sir Charles were serving as broadcasters on TNT, Chuckster passed comments on Robinson’s height, which led to him making the bold claim that he would have dunked on Chuck in the 90s.

“You lucky I didn’t play in the league with you! I definitely would have dunked on your a**!”

Of course, never one to back down, Barkley laughed it off. Making it clear that while he did respect Nate’s work ethic and strong body, he did not think much of his claims.

After all, Chuck faced the likes of Magic Johnson, Larry Bird, Shaquille O’Neal, and Michael Jordan. Nevertheless, Nate Robinson was a pretty decent baller.

Contrary to what Chuck believes, Nate Robinson was a pretty good basketball player

He may not have had as storied an NBA career as Charles Barkley, but Nate was still a decent player. Standing at 5’9″, Robinson spent 10 seasons in the NBA, with eight different teams. He averaged 11 points, two rebounds, and five assists per game. But, his greatest achievement is his three NBA Slam Dunk Championships.

Nate Robinson is 5’9”

Blocked 7’1” Shaq

Blocked 7’6” Yao

Won 3 NBA Dunk Contests Crazy!! pic.twitter.com/ufCNgq3SPa — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) March 29, 2020

He may not be a Hall of Famer like the Round Mound of Rebound, but it is safe to sat that Robinson has had a pretty darn good NBA career.

