Former Knicks Point Guard Nate Robinson Reacts as Colorado CB Son Nahmier Decides to Transfer From Deion Sanders’ Program

Right after reports revealed that Colorado CB Nahmier Robinson plans to enter the college transfer portal, his father, Nate Robinson, chimed in with utmost support.

Despite being part of one of the most standout Buffs units in recent memory, freshman Nahmier has decided to leave Deion Sanders’ tutelage. While the CB has remained mum about the decision, his making a single appearance this season can be a strong reason behind him hitting Portal. Regardless, his father sure seems happy with the decision.

The legendary Knicks Guard first reacted to Pete Nakos’ exclusive report about the move on “X” by quote-tweeting the reporter’s post with the caption: “Let’s go, son!”

The Knicks star showed even more support for Nahmier by reposting the report again and calling the opportunities ahead for his son “new beginnings.” Nate then expressed utmost faith in his son by letting the world know that whichever school picks him will surely get a “dawg.”

New beginnings, all I know is whatever school picks him up is getting a dawg https://t.co/J7OJXQDayn — Nate Robinson (@nate_robinson) December 2, 2024

With Shedeur, Shilo, Travis, and other Buffs stars set to declare for the 2025 NFL draft, it makes sense why Nahmier would be inclined to look for greener pastures.

Though fans would have preferred for him to stay at Colorado and spearhead the next generation of star power, Nahmier’s latent potential is far too promising to be left to develop on a project.

Apart from being blessed with the Nate Robinson genes, Nahmier is a modern-day two-way player with the potential to receive and break passes at will. In many ways, he resembles the playstyle of Travis Hunter.

Like the Heisman frontrunner, Nahmier possesses the same explosiveness, along with a flexible frame that allows him to wriggle past defenders in space to make receptions.

On the defensive side of things, Nahmier, during his time at Skyline High School in Washington, displayed a strong ability to read playmakers and break up their passes, despite his shorter frame. His instincts, overall, allowed him to make a difference on the field whenever he lined up against the opposing offense.

Considering Nahmier’s marketability and the potential he promises, it won’t be surprising to see a good number of teams interested in recruiting him.

Before choosing the Buffs, Nate’s son reportedly had offers from the Huskies and the Portland State University. With Nahmier retaining three years of eligibility, it wouldn’t be surprising to see one of the above-mentioned teams make a move for Nahmier this summer. Safe to say, Nahmier will be one hot prospect to watch for, next year.