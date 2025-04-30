“I’m Not Trying to Say Will Howard is Tom Brady”: Ben Roethlisberger Gets Honest About the Steelers’ Round 6 Pick

Jul 29, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers former quarterback Ben Roethlisberger waves to the crowd before throwing a ceremonial first pitch prior to the Pittsburgh Pirates hosting the Philadelphia Phillies at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Desperately needing to add at least one quarterback in the NFL Draft, the Pittsburgh Steelers added one in the sixth round of the 2025 NFL Draft. The Steelers selected Ohio State quarterback Will Howard, who helped the Buckeyes win this past season’s NCAA Championship.

Advertisement

Despite a 14-2 record and throwing for 4,010 yards, 35 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions, Howard wasn’t touted as one of the best quarterbacks in the draft. This resulted in him being a late pick, but potentially a steal for the Steelers.

“I don’t think Will is going to be a day one guy unless he comes in and surprises everybody,” said Roethlisberger via Footbaahlin with Ben Roethlisberger. “I don’t think he has to be a day one guy. You draft him in the sixth round. If he works, great, if he doesn’t it was a sixth-rounder. There’s been some good ones in the late rounds, Tom Brady. And no, I’m not trying to say Will Howard is Tom Brady,” he explained.

Roethlisberger then went on to talk about how excited he is to see Howard play in person and wants him as a guest on his show in the future. “I’m really excited about this pick,” Roethlisberger said, “Don’t know him, [I] heard some really good things about him.”

The Steelers are hoping Howard can be the next stable franchise quarterback since Roethlisberger retired following the 2021 season. They missed on Kenny Pickett, who they drafted in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Howard is a much different prospect than Roethlisberger, as Big Ben was selected in the first round and came out of a smaller school (Miami of Ohio.)

As things currently stand, Howard has a great chance of competing for the Steelers’ starting quarterback position for the 2025-2026 season. As of right now, the Steelers have three quarterbacks and have no clear answer of who will start.

The team brought back free agent Mason Rudolph this offseason, after he spent the last season with the Tennessee Titans. Rudolph played with the Steelers from 2018-2023. In his career, he’s won nine games, lost eight, and has a tie on his record.

The Steelers also currently have Skylar Thompson, who has just three career starts. They signed him as a free agent this offseason after he spent the last three seasons with the Miami Dolphins.

The Aaron Rodgers-Steelers situation still remains unclear but the team is hopeful that they will add him to their team this offseason.