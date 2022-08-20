“I’m staying calm, but believe me, I’m depressed”– Mattia Binotto on Ferrari’s 97-point deficit against Red Bull caused by constant DNFs

Mattia Binotto claims he’s depressed over Ferrari constantly losing points by DNFs, though he keeps a calm face in front of the world.

In 2022, Ferrari looked like it could take away the championship. Even now, it’s arguably the fastest car on the grid. Yet, the Maranello-based team faltered in between.

The questionable strategies and poor reliability have caused them to drop several points. They are trailing by 97 points against Red Bull, who are almost on the verge of winning the championship after nine years.

Seeing his team losing the grip on the championship it had during the initial stage of the season, Ferrari’s Mattia Binotto boss says he’s depressed even though he doesn’t show.

“It is very hard for two reasons,” Binotto told Motorsport.com. “The first, if we are speaking about engine failure, I managed that [department] myself in the past. And to see smoke is never great. So this is more a feeling of being depressed.

“No doubt when you see that we are leading the race, as Charles was leading in Baku and even Carlos [Sainz], I would say in Austria, they are problems that you would never like to see.

“I’m staying calm, but believe me, I’m depressed. It’s difficult, and you take a few moments, trying to react, then you really need to think about the next steps.

“So, what is needed and what is required? And not only in terms of technical, but more in terms of team. So, what can I do to help? What can I do to make sure that everybody remains calm and focused, protected even from external attacks and comment?”

Ferrari isn’t under drought pressure

Ferrari last won its constructors’ championship in 2008. Since then, it has always been in contention for winning the championship, barring 2020 and 2021, but it never succeeded.

With Mercedes’ performative slip after eight years, Ferrari saw a glimmer of hope. However, the Italian outfit is to blame for losing so many points while Red Bull maintained consistency.

With the second half of the season set to go in Belgium next weekend, it remains to be seen whether Ferrari makes an improvement or not. Nevertheless, the standings signal that it’s only Red Bull’s title to lose.

