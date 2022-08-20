“I don’t think it was justified” – Sebastian Vettel defends his $5 Million worth godson amid criticism regarding performance

Sebastian Vettel defends Mick Schumacher after the latter faced a lot of criticism in recent months for his performance.

It is not a secret that Sebastian Vettel has a close relationship with the Schumacher family. Vettel acts as a mentor and godfather for Mick Schumacher on the F1 track. The 35-year-old driver does not find criticisms regarding the young German driver justifiable.

$5 Million worth Mick Schumacher had a difficult rookie season in F1 with Haas. Schumacher finished the 2021 season with zero points. He was under a lot of pressure to deliver his best and earn points in 2022 especially with his teammate Kevin Magnussen getting off to a good start.

“SO, IT STARTED WITH SEBASTIAN VETTEL ANNOUNCING HIS RETIREMENT” pic.twitter.com/bdTwRS3Zht — chlo (@formulachlo) August 18, 2022

Schumacher scored his first points at the 2022 British GP after spending one and a half years in F1 and he faced a lot of criticism even from his team boss Guenther Steiner.

But Vettel feels very happy for his godson. He was extremely joyed when Schumacher earned his first F1 points at the British GP. The four-time world champion said, “I think he had maybe an unlucky start to the season.”

“Then it takes only a couple of races and then you get a lot of criticism and I don’t think it was justified.”

Also Read: $1.5 Million worth IndyCar driver thinks Sebastian Vettel will face difficult in adapting to his motorsport

Sebastian Vettel says, “Mick is on the right track”

Schumacher has not been very consistent on track meanwhile his teammate continues to finish in the P10 and bring points for both himself and the team.

The Danish driver has bagged 22 points so far while the young German has only been able to collect 12 points.

Vettel observed that Schumacher had a difficult start to his journey in F1 but he feels that everyone needs to understand that he is still young and learning.

Vettel said, “I know how much effort he’s putting in and how hard he is working. So, I think Mick is on the right track. And it’s great to see that he had the results that he deserved.”

“I’m very, very happy. And I hope for him that, you know, the car will continue to be strong enough for him to show what he’s capable of,” he added.

Also Read: Christian Horner says Sebastian Vettel is right in quitting his $15 Miliion job