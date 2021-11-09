India A Cricket team tour of South Africa: Priyank Panchal named as captain; Upendra Yadav included as Wicket-keeper

India A Cricket team tour of South Africa: Gujarat’s Priyank Panchal to lead the India A side as they tour South Africa for three Tests

The All-India Senior Selection Committee met on Tuesday to pick the India A squad for the South Africa tour scheduled to start from 23 November in Bloemfontein.

Gujarat’s Priyank Panchal has been named as captain for the tour, and will be leading the likes of Prithvi Shaw, Navdeep Saini, Devdutt Paddikal, and Sarfaraz Khan.

The speedster from Jammu and Kashmir- Umran Malik, who impressed one and all with his raw pace, and consistently clocking above 150 kmph in the final few matches for his IPL franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), has also been included in the 15-men squad.

Leg-spinner Rahul Chahar, who played his solitary match versus Namibia in the ongoing 2021 T20 World Cup in UAE, has also been added to the India A squad. He failed to make it to the senior men squad which will be hosting New Zealand for a three-match T20 series. The squad for the same was also announced today.

Uttar Pradesh’s wicket-keeper batter Upendra Yadav makes it to the side as the lone wicket-keeping option.

The tour will begin on November 23 in Bloemfontein and will play three four-day matches.

Priyank Panchal numbers

Gujarat’s 31-year-old has been rewarded for some consistent performances with the bat, especially for his Home state of Gujarat.

He has amassed a total of 6891 runs at an average of 45.63 in 160 First-class innings. He has also struck 24 centuries and as many half-centuries since he played his debut first-class match against Saurashtra in the year 2008.

Priyank Panchal is the captain of India A Team ❤️ Good wishes from Ravi Panchal bud. Do well ! — Ravi (@cricholic18) November 9, 2021

Squad for India A Cricket team tour of South Africa:

Squad: Priyank Panchal (Captain), Prithvi Shaw, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Devdutt Padikkal, Sarfaraz Khan, Baba Aparajith, Upendra Yadav (wicket-keeper), K Gowtham, Rahul Chahar, Saurabh Kumar, Navdeep Saini, Umran Malik, Ishan Porel, Arzan Nagwaswalla.

The Indian men’s senior team too is set to tour South Africa at the end of the year for a full series.