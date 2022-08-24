Cricket

“Grateful and looking forward to this opportunity”: Priyank Panchal expresses excitement after being named India A captain for New Zealand A Tests

"Grateful and looking forward to this opportunity": Priyank Panchal expresses excitement after being named India A captain for New Zealand A Tests
Dixit Bhargav

Previous Article
6'2" Stephen Curry describes his go-to Gas Station snack, elaborates on how the same is no joke to him
Next Article
"Go out and entertain people for five days in a row": Ben Stokes shares how he's working to remove pressure of international Cricket from his players as England Test captain
Cricket Latest News
"Go out and entertain people for five days in a row": Ben Stokes shares how he's working to remove pressure of international Cricket from his players as England Test captain
“Go out and entertain people for five days in a row”: Ben Stokes shares how he’s working to remove pressure of international Cricket from his players as England Test captain

Ben Stokes shares his approach towards playing international Cricket in a way that it helps…