India beat England: Virender Sehwag, Michael Vaughan and others tweet as India beat England at The Oval after 50 years

India beat England: An all-round bowling effort on the fifth day of the match has handed India a 157-run victory at The Oval.

During the fifth day of the fourth Test of the ongoing India’s tour of England at The Oval, India beat England by 157 runs to go 2-1 up in the five-match series.

Chasing a 368-run target, all England could manage was 210 in 92.2 overs. Resuming from their overnight score of 77/0, England lost 10 wickets for only 133 runs today.

While English opening batsmen Rory Burns (50) and Haseeb Hameed (63) played well to put together a 100-run partnership, the others didn’t seem to have any answers against the Indian bowlers. England captain Joe Root (36) did put up a defensive act but an inspired bowling change from his counterpart Virat Kohli resulted in his dismissal.

Playing his first international match of 2021, India fast bowler Umesh Yadav was the pick of their bowlers with bowling figures of 18.2-2-60-3 in the fourth innings. As far as match figures are concerned, Yadav topped there as well for his team picking match figures of 37.2-4-136-6.

A special mention needs to be made of India spearhead Jasprit Bumrah for it was his outstanding spell after the lunch break which rattled the English middle-order as Ollie Pope (2) and Jonny Bairstow (0) were both found wanting against in-swinging deliveries.

Other than Yadav and Bumrah, Shardul Thakur and Ravindra Jadeja were also among the wickets picking a couple of wickets each in a winning effort.

India beat England at The Oval after 50 years

That is a proper Test win .. !! — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) September 6, 2021

Team India to all those who thought India is winning on Turning tracks in India and were quick to write off the team.

Respect! pic.twitter.com/fRbUqNGIaX — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) September 6, 2021

First tour with two Test wins in England since 1986. First win at The Oval since 1971. We know how those tours ended. One hand on the Pataudi trophy. Well played India. #ENGvIND — Raunak Kapoor (@RaunakRK) September 6, 2021

Many: ‘This pitch has nothing in it for bowlers’.

🇮🇳: Takes ten wickets in less than a day (claiming victory) #ENGvIND — Chloe-Amanda Bailey (@ChloeAmandaB) September 6, 2021

In 1971; India beat England in England at Oval for the first time with power of spin. 50 years later, it’s pace which is king. Salute @imVkohli and team India: bowled out on first day for 191 on a good wicket and then to win so comprehensively. Remarkable, relentless! #INDvENG — Rajdeep Sardesai (@sardesairajdeep) September 6, 2021

And Kohli quashes all those questions over Ashwin’s non selection… #ENGvIND — Sreshth Shah (@sreshthx) September 6, 2021

This,amongst the many other wins in Australia and England only reaffirm the belief that India is no longer a team dependant on one man for winning. Whether it’s a Mohammad Siraj or a Shardul Thakur,their team depth has been quite exemplary in tests. — zainab abbas (@ZAbbasOfficial) September 6, 2021

What can you say. India deserve the win. On the back foot from day one, they roared back into this game with great application. Today, they took the pitch out of the equation with clever, skillful bowling. England need to find something special to level the series… #ENGvIND — Aatif Nawaz (@AatifNawaz) September 6, 2021

Credit where due. @imVkohli was tremendous as a captain today. — Boria Majumdar (@BoriaMajumdar) September 6, 2021

