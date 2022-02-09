IPL 2022 KKR players: 5 Indian players Kolkata Knight Riders might buy during IPL 2022 mega auction

IPL 2022 KKR players: The SportsRush brings you the list of five Indian players Kolkata Knight Riders can target in the IPL auction.

The two-time IPL champions Kolkata Knight Riders are set to make a new squad in IPL 2022. They last won the title in 2014 under Gautam Gambhir’s captaincy, and they are searching for their third. Ahead of the IPL auction, they have retained four of their top players. Andre Russel and Sunil Narine are their icon players, whereas Varun Chakravarthy and Venkatesh Iyer are also retained.

They now have 48 crores of the budget still left in their purse. Let’s have a look at five Indian players KKR may target in the upcoming IPL 2022 auction.

IPL 2022 KKR players: 5 Indian players Kolkata Knight Riders can target

Shreyas Iyer

The KKR side is searching for a potential captain, and Shreyas Iyer may well be the perfect candidate. It is reported that Iyer denied the new franchises as he wants a captaincy role. He is a solid Indian middle-order player, whereas his captaincy record is also great. Iyer guided Delhi Capitals to the final of IPL 2020. He is on the marquee list, and the KKR side might go for him as a captain candidate. Iyer has scored 2375 IPL runs at 31.66, which includes 16 half-centuries.

Manish Pandey

Manish Pandey is yet another player KKR can target in the auction. He has been a consistent performer, but his S/R has been criticized. He used to play for the KKR side before, and it was a surprise that he was not retained by the side. Pandey played a massive part in the 2014 title win for the Kolkata Knight Riders. He has scored 3560 IPL runs at 35.68, which includes 21 half-centuries and 1 century.

Devdutt Padikkal

The release of Shubhman Gill was a surprise for the KKR fans, and they can’t have him now. Devdutt Padikkal is the perfect candidate to replace Gill. He has just played a couple of seasons and has scored more than 400 runs in both seasons. Padikkal has been excellent in the domestic circuit as well. He has scored 884 IPL runs at 31.37, with six half-centuries and one century.

Rishi Dhawan

An Indian pace all-rounder is a rare commodity, and the KKR side needs someone to partner Andre Russel. Dhawan is the perfect candidate for the job. He led Himachal Pradesh for a historic Vijay Hazare trophy triumph. He scored 498 runs with the bat, whereas he also took 17 wickets with the ball. A lot of teams may chase Dhawan this season.

Mohammad Shami

Kolkata Knight Riders have not retained any pacer, and they will go after some. Mohammad Shami is available in the auction, and he can be a great pick. He is a local boy from West Bengal, and he would want to return to Kolkata. A brilliant new-ball bowler who has a nick of taking wickets.