Jofra Archer IPL 2022 Auction: Will Jofra Archer play in IPL 2022?

Jofra Archer IPL 2022: After missing out on the initial list, the English pacer has enrolled his name in the IPL 2022 auction.

The 15th edition of the Indian Premier League is not so far away. Ahead of the event, a mega auction will take place in Bengaluru on 12 and 13 February. This time there will be a total of 10 ten teams will be participating in the tournament. Apart from the existing eight teams, Lucknow and Ahmedabad are the new franchises this season.

A total of 590 players will go under the hammer as confirmed by the BCCI ahead of the auction. There are some major absentees like Mitchell Starc, Chris Gayle, Ben Stokes, etc from the names registered.

Jofra Archer IPL 2022

To everyone’s surprise, Jofra Archer’s name has been included in the registered players. In the initial list, Jofra’s name was not there, but now it is officially registered. Jofra Archer has been struggling with his elbow and has undergone multiple operations. He missed the T20 World Cup and the Ashes as well for England. Although, Archer will not be able to participate in the IPL 2022. The IPL contract is for three years, and he will be available to play in the 2023 and 2024 editions of the Indian Premier League. Archer has set his base price at INR 2 Cr.

“The ECB has registered Archer for the auction with a view to potential participation in 2023 and 2024, as due to his current injury it is unlikely that he can participate in IPL 2022,” the BCCI wrote to the franchises.

Wickets: 2⃣0⃣

Bowling average: 1⃣8⃣.2⃣5⃣

Economy rate: 6⃣.5⃣6⃣ Runs: 1⃣1⃣3⃣

Batting strike-rate: 1⃣7⃣9⃣.3⃣6⃣ Jofra Archer has been named the MVP at this year’s IPL. pic.twitter.com/vXm55e1OK2 — Wisden (@WisdenCricket) November 10, 2020

Jofra Archer made his IPL debut in 2018 and has played in three seasons for the Rajasthan Royals. He missed the IPL 2021 due to an injury. Archer has scalped 46 wickets in 35 IPL games at an economy of 7.13. He also won the MVP award of IPL 2020 for his excellent performances.

Apart from Jofra Archer, Usman Khawaja is another notable inclusion in the list. Khawaja has placed his base price at 1.5 INR Cr. It is also reported that franchises contacted Chris Gayle, Ben Stokes, and Mitchell Starc, but they refused to place their name in the auction pool.