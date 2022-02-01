IPL Player Auction List 2022: Full list of players in IPL auction 2022

IPL Player Auction List 2022: Indian Premier League has released a final list of players who will be taking part in Mega Auction 2022.

A grand total of 590 players will enter the Indian Premier League 2022 mega auction on February 12 and 13 in Bengaluru. The shortlisted players have been trimmed from an original list comprising of 1,214 players.

Set to be a mega auction after four years (and reportedly the last at least for some years from now), IPL 2022 auction will witness some proper high-profile names to go under the hammer to promote bidding wars among 10 franchises.

Some of the players taking part in the auction are Shreyas Iyer, Shikhar Dhawan, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishan Kishan, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, David Warner, Faf du Plessis, Pat Cummins, Trent Boult, Kagiso Rabada, Quinton de Kock, Jonny Bairstow, Jason Holder etc.

Full list of players in IPL auction 2022

Out of these 590 players, 228 are capped players, 355 are uncapped players and seven belong to Associate Nations. Talking about overseas countries, the most players taking part in IPL 15 auction will be from Australia (47), West Indies (34) and South Africa (33). Seven Associate players are from Namibia (3), Scotland (2), Nepal (1) and USA (1).

Readers must note that a total of 217 slots (including 70 overseas players) are available across 10 teams for IPL 2022. Teams will have a combined amount of as high as INR 561.5 crore to spend across two days in this mega auction.

Click here for full IPL Player Auction List 2022.

Twitter reactions on IPL Player Auction List 2022:

IPL 2022 MEGA AUCTION The DC family for #IPL2022 and beyond will be built on the 12th and 13th of February in Bengaluru Who’d you like to see in the DC Blue? #YehHaiNayiDilli #IPLAuction pic.twitter.com/pk1jelAyad — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) February 1, 2022

The dates are out, the stage is set! ✅ IPL 2022 Auction will be held on February 1⃣2⃣ & 1⃣3⃣ in Bengaluru. Paltan, how excited are you for this Mega Auction⁉️#OneFamily #MumbaiIndians #AalaRe #IPLAuction pic.twitter.com/w46kn9F6RM — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) February 1, 2022

