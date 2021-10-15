IPL Final Prediction: Who can win the final of IPL 2021 between Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders?

IPL Final Prediction: Who will win the final of IPL 2021 to get their hands on the coveted trophy. The SportsRush brings you the required information you need to know.

Chennai Super Kings will lock horns against Kolkata Knight Riders to win the coveted IPL 2021 title. The Super Kings are aiming for their 4th IPL title, whereas the Knights are looking for their third one. Dubai International Stadium will host the Grand Finale of the Indian Premier League 2021.

The CSK side has defeated KKR two times this season, and they are having an advantage in the H2H record.

This will be the 9th IPL Final for Chennai, the highest ever for any franchise. However, Chennai Super Kings have won three of their eight IPL finals, whereas Kolkata Knight Riders have a cent-percent win record.

IPL Final Prediction: Pitch Report

The pitch at the Dubai International Stadium is comparatively the best in this leg for batting. Dubai has hosted 12 games in this leg, and the average 1st innings score has been 154 runs. Out of 12 times, the chasing teams have won 9 times, whereas the defending teams have won it thrice.

This track does not generally support the spinners, and the pacers generally tend to dominate on this one. So, the pitch will certainly favour the Chennai Super Kings in this game. Kolkata’s spinners will find it difficult to use their variations here in Dubai.

IPL Final Prediction: Key Battle

The Key battle has to be between the top-order of Chennai and the bowling trio of Kolkata Knight Riders.

Ruturaj Gaikwad has scored 603 runs this season at an average of 46.38, whereas Faf has scored 547 runs at 42.07. Both of them have been excellent throughout, and they will play a huge part.

For Kolkata Knight Riders, the trio of Varun Chakravarthy, Sunil Narine, and Lockie Ferguson has been excellent. Varun has scalped 18 wickets at an economy of 6.40, whereas Narine has scalped 14 wickets at 6.44. Lockie will play a huge part on this track, and he has scalped 13 wickets in just seven games.

If KKR can sneak to the middle-order of Chennai quickly, they can dominate the game.

Most runs for CSK in IPL 2021 – Ruturaj Gaikwad

Most sixes for CSK in IPL 2021 – Ruturaj Gaikwad A splendid IPL season for the CSK opener. 🔥#RuturajGaikwad #IPLFinal2021 #Cricket #CSKvKKR pic.twitter.com/oc81B61GJd — Wisden India (@WisdenIndia) October 15, 2021

Expected Playing XI of both sides

Chennai Super Kings – They are expected to go unchanged in this game.

CSK Probable XI – Faf du Plessis, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Robin Uthappa, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, DJ Bravo, Deepak Chahar, Josh Hazlewood.

Kolkata Knight Riders – Looking at the pitch, they can replace Shakib al Hasan by Andre Russel in this game. Russel will give them explosive batting, whereas he will bowl his pace variations.

KKR Probable XI – Venkatesh Iyer, Shubhman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan, Dinesh Karthik, Andre Russel, Sunil Narine, Lockie Ferguson, Varun Chakravarthy, Shivam Mavi.

IPL Final Prediction: Who is the Favourite?

KKR has been relying on their spinners, whereas the batting has been crumbling under pressure. Chennai Super Kings certainly look more balanced in batting, whereas their bowlers are more suited to this track.

If conditions are to be considered, the Chennai Super Kings will go as the favourites in this game.