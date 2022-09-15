Is LaMelo Ball better than Chris Paul and James Harden already? The Magic certainly think so

LaMelo Ball is a better at his position than James Harden and Chris Paul… at least according to this site

LaMelo Ball is a pretty darn good player.

A rookie of the year, an All-Star in his sophomore season, and still so much room to grow. Clearly, he’s one of the brightest young stars the NBA has ever seen.

Already this 21-year-old has started to make his way into conversations about the best in the league at his position, and of course, he is usually ranked lower than most other veterans… except when the list is a certain other website’s.

A certain Eastern Conference team’s website put up a list of the best point guards in the league right now. And well, let’s just say you’re going to be a bit surprised when you see what they had to say.

Also Read: How to Buy Golden State Warriors Tickets for 2022-23 NBA Season?

LaMelo Ball is apparently better than Chris Paul and James Harden already

Bold, huh?

Now we don’t blame you if you don’t believe us. So, we’ll give you all the proof you need right here.

https://t.co/HFATR3VXga’s top 10 PGs in the NBA entering next season: 1. Luka Doncic

2. Steph Curry

3. Ja Morant

4. Trae Young

5. Darius Garland

6. Kyrie Irving

7. Damian Lillard

8. LaMelo Ball

9. Chris Paul

10. James Harden — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) September 14, 2022

And no, it’s not one of the troll websites of this account either.

This is insane. We all love LaMelo Ball here, but to really be able to define this bizarre situation, the only thing we can do is refer to a certain, most time infamous analyst.

Now, can Melo do this in the future? Why not? The sky’s the limit for him.

But, is he that already?

We’re afraid not.

Also Read: “There was sh*t flying everywhere”: 7’1” Shaquille O’Neal described how Michael Jordan helped him deal with repeated failure