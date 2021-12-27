Is Roman Reigns’ new merchandise a jab at CM Punk? Reigns is WWE’s biggest star at the moment while Punk has come out of retirement to join AEW.

CM Punk is arguably one of the biggest wrestling stars of the last decade or so. However, Roman Reigns seems to disagree. When asked about Punk’s opinion on part timers, the Tribal Chief called him a bitter person who believed that he was better than he actually was and claimed that both John Cena and The Rock were better than him. In the same interview, he also claimed that Punk was not a needle mover.

He said:

“Those statements are coming from bitter people, you know, who possibly thought they were better than they really were. When it comes down to it, CM Punk was not as good or as over as a John Cena. [He] wasn’t as good or as over and moved the needle like The Rock. It just wasn’t what it was.”

“These statements are coming from people who thought they were better than they were. CM Punk wasn’t as good or over as John Cena, he didn’t move the needle like The Rock.”@WWERomanReigns talks to @arielhelwani about the fight for main event spots and putting eyes on WWE 👀 pic.twitter.com/0JK37sjkTi — WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) August 19, 2021



In what appears to be another shot at the Voice of the Voiceless, Reigns unveiled a new shirt on SmackDown last week that read: ‘Needle mover.’

Is Roman Reigns’ new merchandise a jab at CM Punk?

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter discussed the statement on the shirt and delivered his verdict on Reigns’ analysis of Punk’s tenure in the WWE.

“The line actually comes from the interview where Reigns claimed C.M. Punk wasn’t a needle mover. Obviously, at least short-term, Punk was. Long-term is more of a question but nobody moved numbers more short-term this year than Punk. But his context was that in WWE, Punk didn’t move the needle like Cena or The Rock, and that is true.”

Meltzer also discussed if it were fitting for Roman Reigns, who has been placed as WWE”s biggest star.

“Smackdown attendance is much higher now than that of Raw and he and Lesnar are the two big stars on Smackdown, and Lesnar is only on some shows. Obviously Friday is an easier night to draw a crowd than Monday but of late the difference in attendance between the two shows has been far more than the fact more people would go to a live event on a Friday than a Monday.”



