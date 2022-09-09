“Sending Love and Stay Strong”: From Dwayne Johnson to Chris Jericho – Wrestling World Mourns the Demise of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II

The entire world including the wrestling fraternity including Dwayne Johnson mourns over the demise of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

The entire world went into a state of shock when they heard about the demise of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. Her Majesty breathed her last on the 08th of September 2022. The passing of Queen Elizabeth II at 96 years of age brings an end to a monumental 70 years as Queen of the United Kingdom.

Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II was surrounded by her family at her Balmoral estate in Scotland. Tributes have been pouring in for the longest-reigning monarch in British history, who reigned for seven decades after being coronated at just 26.

People around the world expressed their grief and mourned the demise of Queen Elizabeth II since the news broke out. The entire world took to various social media handles and paid their respects or otherwise given their reactions, thoughts and feelings. The wrestling world is no different, with many names far and wide taken to social media platforms.

The wrestling including ‘The Rock’ Dwayne Johnson, Chris Jericho, Dustin Rhodes and many more expressed their grief on social media on the passing away of Her Majesty. Former women’s WWE Superstar and British wrestling standout Saraya (fka Paige) wished Her Majesty a peaceful rest. She took to social media to express her grief.

Dwayne Johnson aka The Rock mentioned in his video that he knew the pain of passing a loved one. He sent his strength to The British Royal family before sharing details of his father’s passing and the fact that he was unable to say his goodbyes.

Another wrestling sensation Chris Jericho posted his thoughts on his social media handle Instagram. On his Instagram Page Chris reminisced about her rule as Head of State for the Commonwealth of Nations, of which his home nation of Canada is part.

The Olympic boxer-turned-AEW star AEW wrestler Anthony Ogogo took to Twitter to remember Her Majesty. My Queen 1926-2022. They just don’t make them like this anymore. It’s now time for you to finally rest. Thank you. Wrote the wrestler on his Twitter handle. He also added several pictures of Queen Elizabeth II along with the message. AEW’s Dustin Rhodes also posted a brief tweet offering his condolences. “#RIPQueen,” Rhodes tweeted.

It was announced recently that The Queen was gravely ill, and her family then made their way to her bedside in Scotland. Senior members of The Royal Family were able to make their way to Balmoral in time to say their goodbyes to The Queen, whilst her grandson Harry Windsor also made the trip from America, arriving slightly after the announcement of her death.

RIP to our Queen Elizabeth 🥺🥺❤️ pic.twitter.com/sBVA5NKtWW — SARAYA (@RealPaigeWWE) September 8, 2022

My Queen 1926-2022.

They just don’t make them like this anymore.

It’s now time for you to finally rest.

Thank you 🙏🏽❤️🙌🏽. pic.twitter.com/z0VF3IAJGS — Anthony Ogogo (@AnthonyOgogo) September 8, 2022