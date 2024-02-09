Teofimo Lopez vs. Jamaine Ortiz: WWE Star Rhea Ripley Joins Welterweight Champion Flaunting Belts Together

Fans recently watched a big welterweight championship fight. While many fans thought the challenger would dominate the fight, unfortunately, it didn’t go that way. The champ Teofimo Lopez kept his title by beating Jamaine Ortiz in Las Vegas. Contrary to the expectations, the fight wasn’t as thrilling as everyone hoped. But what got people talking was WWE star Rhea Ripley showing up to support Lopez. And not just the supported him both, Ripley and Lopez showed off their belts, and fans absolutely loved it.

The Top Rank boxing account shared a video of Ripley at the Lopez vs Ortiz event, where she had shared a good moment. Staying in character, she dressed for the occasion and posed with the welterweight champion. In the video, fans can see Ripley flaunting her Women’s World Championship belt while Lopez showing off his welterweight title, which left them in awe.

Talking about this epic collaboration, one fan mocked the WWE belt as fake, but others were quite awestruck to see this wild encounter from two different worlds.

Fans Reactions:

The fans were in awe, especially considering that Ripley was at the WrestleMania kickoff presser event just before this boxing event. Consequently, fans were surprised to see her make a quick appearance at the boxing event.

While it’s common to have big names at such events, Ripley’s presence added extra buzz with her support for Lopez. Her cheers didn’t get wasted, given the fact Lopez defended his title. And now fans are excited to see what’s next for the champion.

What’s Next For Teofimo Lopez After Jamaine Ortiz Matchup?

After successfully defending his title, the next logical fight for Teofimo Lopez could be against Terence Crawford. However, Crawford expressed interest in facing Canelo Álvarez and said this is the best bout that he can think of. Apart from that, ‘Bud’ took several shots at Lopez for not focusing on his opponent and instead challenging him.

However, now Lopez might consider giving Crawford’s protégé, Keyshawn Davis, a chance, although he is really not interested in it. Apart from that, he can go to the light welterweight division where he can fight Subriel Matias, which would be a solid next move for Lopez’s career.