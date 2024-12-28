Is Stephen Curry Playing Tonight vs Kevin Durant’s Suns? Warriors Injury Report(28th December)

mobile app bar

Feb 10, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) and Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) talk during the second half at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-Imagn Images

The Golden State Warriors cannot seem to find a way to stop their cold streak. After starting off the season as a top seed in the West, the Warriors have been through a harrowing patch which has brought them back down to .500 for the season. With Stephen Curry sitting out the contest last night, the Warriors lost to the Clippers, bringing their record to 15-15 for the season.

Tonight they host Kevin Durant and his Phoenix Suns at the Chase Center. However, the question that lingers is whether Curry will suit up tonight after sitting out the contest against the Clippers.

The answer is yes, Stephen Curry will play tonight against the Suns. Warriors’ HC Steve Kerr addressed this question in the post-game interview, and he made it clear that he expects both Steph and Draymond Green to suit up tonight.

The Warriors have only won three of their last 15 contests, pushing them down to 11th place in the standings. They cannot afford to let this slide continue, or else it would be too late to recover. The Western Conference is as competitive as it has been, and each contest can affect the team’s place in the standings.

