Can Jimmy Butler Surpass Anthony Davis and Record an NBA Record Against the Heat as Warriors Travel to Miami?

It has been 45 days since Jimmy Butler made his way to Golden State. In this span, he has changed the luck for the Warriors, helping them improve from the 11th seed to the 6th seed in the West. The Dubs are 16-4 since getting Jimmy, and are leading the league in assists and steals. At the same time, they have the 2nd best defensive rating, and the 2nd best Net Rating.

On the other hand, the Heat are going through arguably the worst patch of Eric Spoelstra’s career. They have lost 10 games in a row, and have a measly 4-17 record. They haven’t seemed to figure out the formula to have 48 successful minutes on the hardwood floor.

Last night, the Warriors were without Stephen Curry and lost to the Atlanta Hawks on the road. After the 115-124 loss, Butler was asked whether he was looking forward to playing in Miami. “Another game for me, another game that we’re expected to win for sure. So we gotta figure it out, figure it out very quickly,” he answered, keeping it very objective.

The reporter then asked Butler if he gave any thought to what kind of reception he’d be getting. “Not really, it don’t make me no difference. I’m a member of the Golden State Warriors. I love that fan base. They showed me a lot of love while I was there, but I’m there to win now. I’m on the opposing team.”

Players often think about having a big game against their former teams. Even if Jimmy may not be thinking about it that way, he will have no choice but to have a big night. Stephen Curry did not travel with the team to Atlanta because of the pelvic contusion he suffered. While there is hope he may be able to suit up soon, the Warriors would not want to take a chance and rest him against a struggling Heat team.

If Steph does sit out the contest, Jimmy Butler will have to step up and have himself a big night to help the Dubs secure the win. Who knows, maybe he might even take down Anthony Davis‘ record.

Can Jimmy Butler break Anthony Davis’ NBA record in his return to Miami?

On November 27th, 2019, Anthony Davis made his way back to New Orleans for the first time since his move to Los Angeles. Davis was greeted with boos by the fans, which must have egged him on. The then-Laker dropped 41 points, nine rebounds, and three steals against his former team.

Anthony Davis tallies 41 to set a NBA record for most points scored by any player in their first match-up against their former team! #SAPStatLineOfTheNight pic.twitter.com/p3s2hWT1Mm — NBA.com/Stats (@nbastats) November 28, 2019

That 41-point outing became the NBA record for the most points a player has scored in their first match-up against their former team. It has been nearly six years, but no player has gotten close to taking down that record. Can Jimmy Butler do it on Tuesday?

The veteran forward has been playing whatever role the team has needed him to ever since his move. There are nights he contributes with scoring, whereas, on other nights, he looks to facilitate his teammates and help them get going. So far, 26 is his highest score as a Warrior. To break AD’s record, he may have to break out Playoff Jimmy 12 games in advance.