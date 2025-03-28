“Stephen Curry Is Not Going to Screw Me Out of Six”: Draymond Green Sets Even Loftier Expectations From Warriors Teammate

Feb 12, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) and guard Stephen Curry (30) during the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Golden State Warriors at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Draymond Green made headlines after stating that the Warriors will win the 2025 NBA championship at All-Star Weekend. Many were taken by shock when the former DPOY made that bold declaration. However, Green wasn’t done yet. He has set even higher expectations for the team and his running mate Stephen Curry.

Golden State has looked like a different team since acquiring Jimmy Butler at the trade deadline. Green’s comments seemed premature but hold more validity as the team is 16-4 with Butler.

The heart and soul of the Warriors joined Dubs Talk: A Golden State Warriors Podcast, where he talked to Kerith Burke and Monte Poole. During their conversation, Burke asked Green if Curry would retire if the Warriors won their fifth title this year or next. Green’s response was very on-brand.

“The problem [Steph] has, we win number 5 this year, he got a strong chance to get number six next year,” Green said. Jokingly, he added, “And he’s not going to screw me out of six. So he has no chance of retiring.”

Green and Curry are the last two key members left of the Warriors dynasty. The four-time All-Star declares that he won’t let Curry leave him out to dry if the team wins another title. A fifth championship would propel them over LeBron James‘ rings, but a sixth would put them in impressive company alongside Michael Jordan.

With the way the team is playing, they could certainly compete at an elite level in the coming years. Despite turning 37 this March, Curry is still averaging 24.2 points, 6.0 assists, and 4.4 rebounds per game. As a result, Green believes Curry can continue playing until he is 40.

That’s asking quite a lot from the greatest shooter in the world, but the way he takes care of his body, it won’t be impossible. However, if Green keeps going out and making public declarations, Curry might have to keep performing for his team.

Draymond placed championship expectations on the Warriors earlier in the season

Amid the Warriors attempting to find their identity, Green placed lofty expectations on the team. Butler’s presence sparked a rejuvenation in the team’s spirit. Just before the All-Star Game tipped off at Chase Center, Green’s comments caught quite a lot of people off-guard, but he didn’t stutter while letting his confidence be shown on the world stage.

“[Butler] has brought back that belief, and I think we’re going to win the championship,” Green said.

Green hasn’t lost that faith a month since his original comments. During his appearance on the Dubs Talk podcast, he provided a more sensible response while still standing firm in his belief.

“I still think our best year, our best chance to win a championship with this group is next year,” Green said. “Don’t mean we’re not doing it this year. I just think next year there will be more of that continuity.”

Draymond raises a great point that a fully healthy Warriors team with Butler will look dangerous for 82 games. At the same time, with an entire offseason, Butler would have even more time to develop chemistry with his new teammates. However, that doesn’t alter the threat they pose to any team they match up against in a seven-game series.

Regardless, the Warriors have their eyes set on the NBA’s ultimate prize. In a couple of weeks, the hunt for Green and Curry’s fifth title will begin.