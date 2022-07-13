“It is quite scary”: R Ashwin expresses concerns around Bazball affecting future of Test cricket

Indian spinner R Ashwin has expressed his concern about the way the English team is approaching the game known as Bazball.

The fortunes of the English test team changed after the appointment of Brendon McCullum as the head coach of the side. England sacked Chris Silverwood after a disappointing Ashes, and Joe Root also stepped down as the captain of the side.

Brendon McCullum’s first assignment was against the World Test Championship’s winners New Zealand, and they completed a whitewash. The way England approached the game was praised all around the world, and especially the Trent Bridge game was applauded by all.

England then played against India in Birmingham, where they chased the record test target in England and won the match convincingly in the end. The way England is playing the game is now being called “BazBall” on the nickname of Brendon McCullum, Baz.

R Ashwin expresses concerns on Bazball

Indian off-spinner R Ashwin featured in the Vaughany and Tuffers Cricket Club podcast, where he talked about the impact of “Bazball” on test cricket. Ashwin said that watching “Bazball” as a bowler is quite scary, but he is unsure about its sustainability. He said that the pitches and balls have played an important part in the process.

“It was amazing to watch, but as a bowler it is quite scary to think where the game is headed,” R Ashwin said.

“I definitely think the ball and the pitches have a role to play in how England are playing, permitting a certain brand of cricket.”

“I think we need to be careful about this brand of cricket being the way forward. Test cricket has been the same for hundreds of years and there will be games and series that are played like that. Whether it’s the same brand of cricket you play all along is very debatable.”

Ashwin was dropped from the recent test against England at Birmingham, and some experts questioned India’s decision of dropping him. He has scalped 442 test wickets, and he is India’s best off-spinner in history.