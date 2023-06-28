"Why Can’t You Win": England Legend Slams Bazball For Keeping Entertainment Over Victory.

Only one Test of Ashes 2023 has been played so far and Bazball is the hottest topic in the cricketing world at the moment. The way England approached the Birmingham Test was a surprise to many, but they had their set plans to get the result. England legend Sir Geoffrey Boycott has now joined the bandwagon to criticize an approach which resulted in losing an Ashes Test.

The English team has been highly successful with this aggressive intent but emotions are always high during an Ashes. That’s why the defeat at Edgbaston has not been taken lightly. Former Australian captain Ricky Ponting also questioned whether the home side can win the series by continuing in the same way. Batter Marnus Labuschagne said that this way of playing is actually helping Australia.

On the contrary, English players are absolutely relaxed about the same and they are in no mood from diverting. Former captain Joe Root recently expressed his regret over not playing in the same way during his captaincy tenure. Opener Zak Crawley stepped further by predicting a huge win in the second Test.

England Legend Slams Bazball For Keeping Entertainment Over Victory

Head coach Brendon McCullum sent a message to the dressing room after the first match that the defeat “felt like a win”. Boycott is absolutely baffled by that approach and believes that winning should be the first priority. Talking on Vaughany and Tuffers Cricket Club podcast, he insisted that entertainment is necessary but it should not come at the cost of losing a Test match.

“England were winning every session, but they didn’t win the match, and that should tell them something for the next Test. They lost sight of the fact that the object is to win and then if you want to entertain then yes, by all means.” “But why can’t you win and entertain?”

However, former Australian opener Matthew Hayden and former South African captain AB de Villiers have expressed their likeness for the approach. While Hayden wants Australia to attack at Lord’s, de Villiers called it a sensible way of playing Test cricket. Hence, it will be interesting to see the results of the next four matches.

“See the Bigger Picture”: Nasser Hussain Enjoys Bazball

Former England captain Nasser Hussain has also come out in support of Bazball. Writing for Daily Mail, Hussain said that England want to win games and he is now looking at the bigger picture. These types of Tests have helped in engaging more and more fans towards the game.

“I have wanted England to win the whole of my life. But, as a 55-year-old, I do now see the bigger picture.”

It is noteworthy that Sky Cricket gained record numbers during the Edgbaston Test and it thrilled Hussain. The banter on the ground was incredible and atmosphere throughout the match was very encouraging to see.