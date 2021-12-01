“I’ve watched Nathan Lyon and he’s very impressive”: Jack Leach looks to learn from Nathan Lyon to be successful in Australia during the Ashes

The Ashes 2021: Jack Leach insists that he is taking lead from Australian offie Nathan Lyon to be a successful spinner in Australia.

The Ashes 2021 is set to start from 8 December 2021 at the Gabba in Brisbane. England’s test specialists are currently training, whereas the T20 World Cup players have just joined them after quarantine.

England’s preparation for the Ashes has not been ideal so far. The first 3-day warm-up game was ruined by the rain, whereas the next week’s forecast is bleak as well. Spinners do play an important role in Australia nowadays, and Jack Leach can lead the English spin line-up. The arrival of Ben Stokes has opened the doors of Leach being in the playing eleven. Leach scored 1* in historic England’s win over Australia at Headingley.

The Ashes: Jack Leach looks to learn from Nathan Lyon

Nathan Lyon has been a sensational spinner in the Aussie conditions. Leach insists that he has been learning from Lyon to be successful in Australia.

“For years I’ve watched Nathan Lyon and he’s very impressive,” Leach said.

“Just how strong his stock ball is and on wickets that don’t necessarily offer a lot spin-wise he’s found ways to extract extra bounce, dip and all the other things.”

“They’re the kind of things that I’ve been trying to add in but still sticking to my strengths as well.”

100 Test matches for Australia, and one scalp away from becoming the 17th player to reach 400 wickets in the format 👏 Happy birthday Nathan Lyon 🎂 pic.twitter.com/ynOGPxoB1F — ICC (@ICC) November 20, 2021

Being a left-arm spinner, Leach has also looked at players like Ravindra Jadeja, who has bowled well here.

“I don’t think he (Jadeja) did too much different to what he does in India,” Leach said.

“That’s another nice thing to see. He’s taken what he does, is doing pretty similar things and having success.

“I also take a lot of confidence from bowling in England, against Australia in 2019.”

England have not been able to train well in Australia, but Leach insists that Root has been very positive. The Gabba crowd has been very hostile about their sledging, and Leach covered that point too.

“Some guy came up afterwards and started saying, ‘I just want to wish you the worst of luck at the Gabba’,” he said.

“I was thinking I’m not sure that’s the best sledge to two of the greatest bowlers that England have ever had so I think they were very pleased about that.”